Opinion/editorial: How can teens say no to $15/hr. summer jobs?

For people of a certain age, the prospect of a $15/hr. summer job was little more than a pipe dream. Getting hired for something as cushy as being a lifeguard for 15 bucks an hour was like finding hundred-dollar bills on the street. So it was with wonder and disbelief that we read how Albemarle County has yet to hire enough lifeguards to open all of its public pools and lakefront beaches this summer.

So much for the onerous burden of inflation springing from the end of pandemic relief and an explosion of pent-up demand for everything, as well as ongoing support to help Ukraine survive a Russian invasion. The economic news has been made to seem positively toxic with an emphasis on inflation at a 40-year high due to post-pandemic consumer demand and gasoline prices above $4 a gallon as the U.S. and Europe try to reduce or eliminate the purchase of Russian oil and natural gas.

Yet if things are as bad as we are told, how come Junior turns his nose up at a $15/hr. lifeguard gig?

The short answer is that things are not nearly as bad as they seem. Unless, of course, you were hoping to go for a swim in Albemarle after Memorial Day.

The U.S. Labor Department offers monthly economic reports. Here's what April's report said: Non-farm employers added 428,000 jobs during the month. "Job growth was widespread, led by gains in leisure and hospitality, in manufacturing, and in transportation and warehousing," the Labor Department said.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate was about 3.6%. That is barely more than the 3.5% rate in February 2020 just before COVID-19 struck. Asians (3.1%) and Whites (3.2%) fared better than Hispanics (4.1%) and Blacks (5.9%). Interestingly, given the genesis of this editorial, the one group with double-figure unemployment was teenagers (10.2%). But apparently they can afford to skip easy summer jobs paying $600 for a 40-hour week.

While we whine over how bad things are, Americans keep quitting their jobs because they can find better-paying jobs with more benefits. In March, a total of 6.3 Americans separated from their jobs.

Yet all we seem to do as a people is gripe about gas prices and the cost of food. The Albemarle lifeguard shortage should serve as a reminder of how full our economic glass actually is.