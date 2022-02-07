Opinion/editorial: Hospital ads offer a plea for vaccinations

The photo on the back page of the A section of Saturday's Daily Progress was worth the proverbial thousand words. A near life-size face shot of a woman in medical garb stares out miserably over the mask and respirator hanging below her chin. The flesh of her cheek bones bear the indentions of the apparatus. The ad does not identify the person in the photograph. But whether it is an actual employee or an actor is almost immaterial.

The ad is part of a larger public education campaign sponsored by UVAHealth and Augusta Health that pleads with people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Doctors, nurses, technicians and everyone else in the patient care community are reaching a breaking point. With each unnecessary death of an unvaccinated COVID patient, the staff that must care for him or her grows more frustrated.

Christians have a saying: God helps those who help themselves. Medical professionals around here and across the country find themselves forced to do the opposite. They must help those who will not help themselves. The operative words here are will not, not cannot. Life comes with a three needle sticks that inject vaccines proven to allow a large majority of people to resist COVID infections or at least minimize their impact to the degree that they are treatable.

The senseless loss of life that now defines the pandemic in the United States threatens to curdle society's empathy for self-destructive victims. Healthcare workers don't get to choose. They swear an oath to do no harm. They cling to that oath. But the numbers point to the futility of their efforts.

These medical professionals will never stop trying to save the individuals they treat. Still, the ironic, and frankly, depressing fact of life for the folks at UVa, Augusta and every other health facility is that they care more about keeping COVID patients alive than their unvaccinated charges cared about living.