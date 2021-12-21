Opinion/Editorial: Hefty support for higher ed

Last week was an astonishing week for higher education news in the state.

Radford University’s Board of Visitors pledged that they would announce a new president before the end of the year, and they delivered. Bret Danilowicz, who has served for the past three years as the provost and vice president of academic affairs at Florida Atlantic University, will migrate north to take the post.

Danilowicz faces numerous challenges.

The university wants to improve its graduation rate. State Council of Higher Education for Virginia statistics show that the number of freshmen who graduate Radford in four years has hovered at about 40% for more than a decade.

The graduation rate at FAU increased dramatically during Danilowicz’s time there. Hopefully, Radford will see the same.

Danilowicz also arrives swathed in praise for his efforts at improving academic standards at FAU and diversifying the student body.

His predecessor, Brian Hemphill, will be a tough act to follow. The Radford University Carilion school of health sciences, established in downtown Roanoke in 2018, will be benefiting both city and school for years to come.