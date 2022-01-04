Opinion/Editorial: Happy new loan payments, student borrowers

Maybe in some instances these scolds are on point. But then again, a 2020 pre-pandemic American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division survey showed that 56% postponed or chose to completely forgo buying a home, 48% were choosing not to have kids, and 1 in 3 were choosing not to get married because of student loan debt.

The easy access that students and their families have to education loans with no upper limit contributes to the ever-skyrocketing cost of tuition. Something that’s not a routine part of the student loan process, however: prospective borrowers are not advised about their risk when it comes to their potential post-collegiate ability to pay off the amount borrowed. Institutes of higher learning have no incentive to do so.

There are programs for loan forgiveness, but they are difficult to qualify for, and even in the rare cases where a borrower appears to meet the criteria, the chance their application for forgiveness will be rejected is extremely high.

During his campaign to unseat Donald Trump, former vice president Biden said he wanted to forgive $10,000 in federal student loan debt per lendee. Though it was never clear how extensive that forgiveness would be, it’s so far a moot point because it hasn’t happened.