Opinion/Editorial:Growth4VA deserves a look

The Great American Labor Shortage has dominated the cultural landscape in recent weeks, with supply chain problems leaving shelves empty, help wanted signs making bids for workers and headlines speculating as to the reasons why.
Yet even before the COVID-19 pandemic, a deeper problem existed, with businesses across the nation repeatedly sounding the alarm about a lack of workers to fill skilled manufacturing and technology sector jobs. The crisis brought about by the pandemic has cast starker light on those needs.
A campaign developed by the Virginia Business Higher Education Council in collaboration with college presidents and business leaders called Growth4VA proposes a long-term solution to this underlying problem. Our state legislators of both parties should make this proposal a priority when they return to Richmond in January.
The goals set forth in the Growth4VA proposal are lofty, with ambitions to address many aggravating economic problems through a single, complex plan. Here’s what they want to do.
First, they want to create college programs across the state tailored to directly meet what Virginia industries need most in their employees. Growth4VA refers to these as “talent pathways.”
Under this vision, every Virginia college student who wanted one would have an opportunity for a paid internship along the way to earning a certificate or degree in an environment where jobs are plentiful and found in-state.
Support for the internships would involve tax credits for participating employers and aid to students for housing, transportation, equipment and other expenses.
Data compiling industry needs and gaps in workforce skills would be readily available through existing agencies and initiatives like GO Virginia, with a website that acts as a one-stop shop that all participants could use to find jobs and degree programs.
The Online Virginia Network, which offers online courses from a few participating universities, would be expanded to help adults seeking to finish degrees or gain new skills.
Second, Growth4VA wants to take steps to make college more affordable for lower- and middle-income families.
The plan underscores the state’s shortcomings in supporting higher education. In 2001, the General Assembly passed the Top Jobs act, also known as the Higher Education Opportunity Act, that recommended that the state pay two-thirds of the cost of education at public universities for students that are Virginia residents. This goal has yet to be realized. At present, the state pays 50%.
The solutions Growth4VA has proposed include increasing the funding for Pell grants, tuition assistance grants and workforce credential grants, and raising state support of higher education to the 67% called for by the Top Jobs Act.
Among many measures to increase efficiency and cooperation between colleges, Growth4VA backs plans to use the influx of federal aid for spreading broadband infrastructure statewide.
Third, Growth4VA calls for deeper investment in university research with an eye toward encouraging more of the same from federal sources and the private sector.
Fourth, Growth4VA specially states that the opportunities created through these initiatives should be open to students of all backgrounds.
Pursuant to this goal, the plan calls for reaching out to the state’s under-represented communities in order to promote and explain these talent pathway programs, with information readily available about cost and potential debt as well as graduate rates, likelihood of job placement and potential earnings.
The sum total of all this amounts to building connections between Virginia students and Virginia businesses, so the businesses can be assured of a talent pool full of candidates that have the right skills, and students don’t have to leave Virginia to land a better-paying job.
A skeptic might say it all sounds too good to be true, and that’s understandable. Virginians in Southwest and Southside have been hearing promises for years about opportunities for better jobs that don’t seem to make much difference in practice.