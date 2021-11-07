Opinion/Editorial:Growth4VA deserves a look

The Great American Labor Shortage has dominated the cultural landscape in recent weeks, with supply chain problems leaving shelves empty, help wanted signs making bids for workers and headlines speculating as to the reasons why.

Yet even before the COVID-19 pandemic, a deeper problem existed, with businesses across the nation repeatedly sounding the alarm about a lack of workers to fill skilled manufacturing and technology sector jobs. The crisis brought about by the pandemic has cast starker light on those needs.

A campaign developed by the Virginia Business Higher Education Council in collaboration with college presidents and business leaders called Growth4VA proposes a long-term solution to this underlying problem. Our state legislators of both parties should make this proposal a priority when they return to Richmond in January.

The goals set forth in the Growth4VA proposal are lofty, with ambitions to address many aggravating economic problems through a single, complex plan. Here’s what they want to do.

First, they want to create college programs across the state tailored to directly meet what Virginia industries need most in their employees. Growth4VA refers to these as “talent pathways.”