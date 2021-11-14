Opinion/Editorial: Good to see administration limit chemicals

The Biden administration’s moves toward regulating the long-lasting, dangerous industrial chemicals known as PFAS are welcome, if long overdue.

In making its announcement, the Environmental Protection Agency said that it will act with urgency to set enforceable standards for the amount of these chemicals in drinking water. Let’s hope that both parts of that pledge are honored—that sufficiently stringent regulations are put in place quickly, and that the EPA and local officials will make sure that they are enforced.

It’s no wonder that some environmental and public-health activists greeted the news with skepticism. Under the two previous administrations, the EPA said that it would get a handle on these toxic chemicals that contaminate drinking water across the country.

In 2016, the Obama administration took the first step of putting in place a recommended health advisory limit of 70 parts per trillion for some PFAS chemicals in drinking water, but the limit is as yet unenforceable. At any rate, scientists say the limit is not adequate to protect public health.