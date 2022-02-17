Opinion/editorial: Funds needed so abuse victims behave in class

The percentage of Virginia children exposed to “adverse childhood experiences” — such as physical abuse, neglect, witnessing violence, or having an incarcerated parent or substance abuse in the household — increased 20% between fiscal years 2010 and 2019, according to a draft report released Tuesday by the Joint Legislative Audit & Review Commission (JLARC). And traumatized children often wind up “acting up” in school.

“The prevalence of trauma and other conditions associated with challenging behaviors has increased,” the report noted. “According to special education directors across the state, the types of challenging behaviors that often result in private day school placement are usually associated with underlying trauma, autism, or some other childhood mental disorder. Evidence suggests that the prevalence rates of all of these conditions are increasing.”

When a student’s “challenging behaviors” include hitting or slapping teachers or staff members, throwing furniture, damaging school property, attacking or verbally threatening other students, or leaving the classroom or the school itself without permission, public school educators often resort to sending them to private day schools with lower staff-to-student ratios and more restrictive environments.

Individualized Education Program (IEP) teams “are sometimes forced to place a child in private day school because their district lacks the resources or the capacity to serve the child in the public school setting,” according to JLARC senior legislative analyst Stefanie Papps.

The result is that Virginia has a “higher percentage of students with disabilities [4.6%] in more restrictive out-of-school settings than 37 other states, and Virginia’s out-of-school placement rate has increased over the past 10 years,” the report stated.

Private placement for children who are so disruptive that they cannot receive an appropriate education in their local public school isn’t cheap. It can range from $22,000 to $97,000 per year. But since funds allocated under the 1992 Children’s Services Act (CSA) cannot be used for less restrictive public school special education programs, JLARC found that CSA payments to private day schools more than doubled over the past decade, ballooning from $81 million in 2010 to $186 million in 2019.

Spending on private day schools has eclipsed spending on foster care, residential care and other community-based services. “If these trends continue, private day spending will constitute the majority of CSA spending,” JLARC noted, despite the financial disincentive it creates.

School districts in Virginia receive an average of $9,800 in state and federal funding for every special education student. But they get an average of $36,000 for every private day school student funded through CSA. “School divisions do not pay for students’ services once they are placed in private day school, and CSA funds cannot be used to develop or pay for services delivered in the public school setting,” according to JLARC.

One bright spot in the report singled out Stafford County for operating “two programs that serve students with challenging behaviors who would otherwise be placed in private day schools. Both programs have their own dedicated space, serve a small number of students, and have low student-to-staff ratios.”

JLARC added that “one of Stafford County’s alternative public school programs can provide services for 20% less than the cost of a comparable private day school program, but because of the CSA funding structure, the locality does not save any funds.”

Legislators don’t have to reinvent the wheel. Allowing CSA funding to directly be sent to local school divisions to be solely used for alternative special education programs like Stafford’s not only would save Virginia taxpayers a lot of money, it also would provide the least restrictive environment for the increasing number of troubled youngsters in the commonwealth.