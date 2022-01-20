Opinion/Editorial: Forcing universities to stop vaccine mandates betrays their mission

Judging by their public statements, officials at the University of Virginia clearly would like to keep in place the school’s vaccine mandate for faculty and staff. That Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin won’t let them exposes the hypocrisy of the GOP’s mantra of limited government and local control. Last week, in a speech to the General Assembly, Youngkin encouraged people to get vaccinated and receive boosters against Covid-19 and its variants. But his executive order outlawing vaccinate mandates at state agencies comes down on the side of anti-vaxxers. It elevates their power to dictate public policy far beyond their numbers or their legitimacy.

The best news for the UVa community is that the school pushed hard to get so many employees protected ahead of Youngkin’s Jan. 15 inauguration. The school set a Jan. 14 deadline for faculty and staff to be vaccinated. It turned out to be a master stroke of political practicality. Nearly all employees in the Academic Division got two vaccine doses. Roughly 85% also received a booster before Youngkin stepped in to protect Luddites who don’t mind exposing their neighbors to a potentially deadly virus because they don’t trust science.

In forcing universities to abandon vaccine mandates, Youngkin humiliated the state’s finest intellectual institutions by compelling them to adopt a policy as antithetical to their nature as saying the earth was created in seven days.

Along with UVa, the College of William and Mary, Virginia Tech, Virginia Commonwealth University, James Madison University, Old Dominion University and Virginia State University have already withdrawn vaccination mandates. Others will likely fall into line until the governor’s politics debase their collective missions to objectively explore science. They will be made to do so in deference to anti-intellectual fringe dwellers.

Meanwhile, what virtually every institution of higher learning worth its university label agrees on is that vaccination is the best proven approach to blunting the damnable plague that the world now endures. Making universities and colleges act like that is not the case compromises their collective missions. It betrays the trust that makes them independent arbiters who make judgments based on carefully structured research and data.

Every state school turned attention to trying to stymie COVID-19 when the pandemic began. Job one was finding vaccines. That search continues. UVa’s Dr. Steven Zeichner is among thousands of researchers looking for a single shot that addresses COVID-19 and all of its variants. Zeichner teamed with Virginia Tech’s Dr. Xiang-Jin Meng to develop a vaccine that prevented pigs from becoming ill with a pig model coronavirus. Zeichner, Meng and others will not give up. But that is still just job one. Saving lives and sparing suffering depends on people getting that shot.

The pandemic is essentially a war. Great leaders fight wars to protect those they represent. If they cannot represent every person in battle—and inevitably they cannot—it falls on leaders to protect as many constituents as possible. Youngkin’s order to stop vaccination mandates in state agencies turns that notion upside down. It creates risk instead of minimizing it.

Worse, it empowers minority rule. It is anti-democratic.

In a public health crisis, few situations could be more destructive or ironic than ordering universities to needlessly place employees at risk at the same time they try to make students get vaccinated. That is what is happening. Students get a mixed message. Their sense of urgency about getting vaccinated becomes undermined. This invites resistance.

Promoting chaos that can potentially injure or kill does not rank high in the annals of legendary leadership. Even if Youngkin’s order does not lead to a single casualty, it makes no sense. It does not advance the public good.

For those in charge at UVa, other state schools and throughout all Virginia agencies, a politically motivated gubernatorial order not to protect employees to the best of their ability goes against instinct as well as training.

America pulled together to find ways to thwart the virus and its variants. Actions like Youngkin’s will tear it apart.