Opinion/editorial: Fed must attack now on inflation

It's time for the Federal Reserve to make a decisive move on inflation.

Almost everyone in the United States has a story of recent sticker shock, as they went to purchase a car, a couch, a washing machine, a steak or a jar of peanut butter. Or when they received their annual rent notice from their landlord to find that the price had jumped by double-digit percentages.

The U.S. economy has an inflation problem the likes of which haven't been seen in 40 years, and the main policymakers in charge of keeping it in check - at the Federal Reserve - have been far too slow to even admit there is a problem, let alone to start addressing it. It is time for the Fed to get aggressive.

Its next scheduled policy announcement is March 16. Speculation centers on whether the board, under the leadership of Chair Jerome H. Powell, will raise interest rates from the current level, which is basically zero, to 0.25% or 0.5%.

The truth is the nation is already prepared for interest-rate hikes. Markets have priced in a larger, more aggressive rate hike to 0.5%, and major news outlets have been running stories for weeks preparing consumers for the fact that when the Fed lifts interest rates, mortgages, auto loans, credit card rates and other borrowing costs get more expensive.

This is not a moment for the Fed to fret about how the public and markets will react. This first rate hike must send a clear signal to Americans - and the world - that the Fed is ready to get serious about inflation.

As St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in recent days: "Our credibility is on the line here."

In an ideal world, the Fed would probably do a modest quarter-point increase in mid-February and then another quarter-point increase at the March meeting, as longtime Fed watcher Tim Duy and others have suggested. That would spread out any pain on consumers and show that Powell's team understands the need to demonstrate that it is taking monetary policy in a new direction.

Moving in February would also take some pressure off Powell and his colleagues at the March meeting, which has had an enormous buildup. The central bank is expected to provide more clarity on what will likely happen at the May and June meetings. A small move now would remind the world that the Fed is capable of acting whenever it wants, not just at the eight prescheduled meetings a year.

Powell might do well to remember that the last Fed chair to tackle inflation, Paul Volcker, once held a Saturday night news conference to declare war on inflation. Since Powell joined the Fed in 2012, the central bank has taken action between meetings only during emergency times such as the early days of the pandemic, when financial markets were panicking and the economy was rapidly going into a coma.

The second best option for the Fed is a half-point increase at the March meeting, a decisive move, the size of which has not been seen since 2000. The latest consumer and producer inflation reports both point to the fact that inflation is headed in an ominous direction, and provide yet more proof that the time for "gradual" Fed moves is over.