Opinion/Editorial: Essays offer passion, hope for justice

The governor's office offers plenty of criticism of Virginia's public schools, much of it justified. But the state of education in the Commonwealth's classrooms during kindergarten through 12th grade also offers reasons to be proud.

Today, we feature the work of the winning writer in the local fifth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Contest and two finalists.

The contest is open to all Charlottesville City and Albemarle County Public School senior English students. This year, they were invited to produce a 500-word essay on the theme "Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?"

This was the title of King's final book before the preacher who engineered America's nonviolent civil rights revolution for Blacks was assassinated.

The essay winner, Jakia Maupin, and both finalists, Venetia Smith and Kaymin Hester, all came from Charlottesville High School.

A broad swath of community support enabled their work. Besides the public school teachers who honed their skills, the 37th Annual MLK JR Community Celebration and Worship Service, developed by Mount Zion First ABC and organized by a local committee, featured Maupin. The Piedmont Virginia Community College English faculty and academic dean served as essay judges.The Albemarle County Rotary Club Foundation provided cash awards of $500 for the winner and $100 for each of the finalists.

The expressions of passion and hope by the essayists struck us most. Adults too often pass off adolescents as self-absorbed and indifferent to the larger realities shaping the world around them. Readers will find none of that in the writing that fills the balance of this page. These young people thought deeply about their charge and produced remarkable reflections on life. Those reflections included anger and frustrtion at injustice. They grew from applying to modern times King's famous 1963 quote: "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."

Even more than anger and frustration, the essays demonstrate determination to make the changes that the writers believe will make the world a better place. Whether or not readers agree with their personal interpretations, anyone who can't see their passion and hope has been blinded by cynicism. The capacity to care for those less fortunate and the ability to believe in a better world define youth. Or at least ought to.

Readers will find a devotion to family from the narrowest to the broadest sense. The essays include more than recitation of facts; they offer unique insights worth considering about what this community and this country should strive for. Common to all the writing is the recognition that while acknowledging past injustices, nothing comes from the exercise if it doesn't inspire actions that lead us toward a better future.

Don't look for glib naivete from these products of Virginia's public schools. Look for raw emotions that empower thought-provoking analytical skills and even the occasional literary turn of phrase.

Enjoy.