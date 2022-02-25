Opinion/editorial: Education admin pulls race lessons from state schools

Virginia Department of Education administrators, doing the bidding of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, have rescinded eight racial education programs from the state's public school for being too "divisive." They include a memo from a former state superintendent of instruction that recommends resources for parents and teachers including an Anti Defamation League series titled "After Charlottesville: Teaching About Racism, Anti-Semitism, and White Supremacy.

Let the censorship begin.

The interim report gives a 30-day update to Youngkin's first executive order that banned discussions of "inherently divisive concepts including Critical Race Theory" from classrooms. Jillian Balow, Youngkin's recently appointed superintendent of public instruction and henchwoman, proudly announced rescinding all the resources on a state Department of Education website called EdEquityVA. Sjhe alos lowered the boom on a "Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Audit Tool."

If this is not creepily totalitarian enough for you, don't worry. The eager-to-please Ms. Balow assures her governor that the witch hunt is far from over. The notion of trying to address racism "have become widespread in the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) and in Virginia school divisions," Ms. Balow warns, "and we will need to proactively review policies, practices, and pedagogies around the state to uphold the Civil Rights Act and comport with Executive Order One. We must continue to ensure that no student in Virginia is taught to judge or treat others differently solely on the basis of their race, skin color, ethnicity, sex or faith."

Let's cut through the misinformation. There is no way that Youngkin's executive order comports with the Civil Rights Act. The executive order is a sop to a white political base terrified of losing its grip on power. To equate Youngkin's pandering to Caucasians with landmark legislation meant to establish justice for all races in America insults the intelligence of Virginians. It's like calling "colored schools" "separate but equal." We tried that once here in Virginia. That's one big reason why we have the Civil Rights Act.

Balow's interim report will be updated, but it already measures the depth of Youngkin's cynicism as he abandons entirely his promise of moderation that voters trusted in November. Remember his famous - and quite effective - campaign ad about marching to a different drummer? Who knew he was headed toward the 1950's? The governor's guile stretches past politeness, past politics and settles effortlessly into propaganda.

And so we have his willing accomplice Ms. Balow rescinding the "Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Audit Tool" for its unspeaklable