Opinion/editorial: Economic hurt is better than ignoring tyranny

Now that Russia has declared war on Ukraine, Americans will face a stark choice. Will they accept accept the economic injury that comes with standing up to tyranny?

The sanctions necessary to thwart Russian President Vladimir Putin's attempt to take over an independent, democratic nation come with certain financial collateral damage for U.S. citizens. Fuel prices will rise. Stock markets could crash.

But alternatives to isolating Russia diplomatically and crippling its economy bode horribly for the rest of the world, especially the United States. No one wants to fight World War III. It's a recipe for mutual destruction. Still, there is no way to sit this one out without ceding global leadership to a despot.

Ignoring the war in Ukraine is an illusion. Inevitably, the geopolitical miasma will envelope us. We should take the financial pain now in hopes of saving lives later.