 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Opinion/editorial: Dominion invites donation restrictions

  • 0

Dominion Resources, Virginia's dominant provider of electricity, regularly tries to buy favorable legislation with political donations. The utility's political action committee, as well as its senior officers, have given to the state's major power brokers for years. 

An important 2020 expose by the public interest investigative website ProPublica and the Richmond Times Dispatch laid bare the way Dominion helps rewrite state laws to its own advantage. Meanwhile, politicians who supposedly oversee the utility, do Dominion's bidding, while offering constituents false promises of control over the monopoly.

Attempts to constrain Dominion's clout regularly come before the General Assembly. They fail just as regularly. Hopefully, this year's attempt will find more traction in the legislature based on Dominion's behavior in the 2021 governor's race. Giving to candidates is business as usual. Getting caught paying for dirty tricks is not. This is what happened to Dominion when its PAC gave $200,000 to a sketchy political group in the contest between Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe.

People are also reading…

.    The idesrecent Another have A

The that legislative reform of the monopoly publicly near ly eff ghe and /richnond An superb investigation vi throws its weight around with ai's 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Attorney General fires Heaphy, UVa’s chief counsel

New Attorney General fires Heaphy, UVa’s chief counsel

“It is common practice for an incoming administration to appoint new staff that share the philosophy and legal approach of the Attorney General,” a Miyares spokeswoman said. "Every counsel serves at the pleasure of the Attorney General.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert