Opinion/editorial: Dominion invites donation restrictions

Dominion Resources, Virginia's dominant provider of electricity, regularly tries to buy favorable legislation with political donations. The utility's political action committee, as well as its senior officers, have given to the state's major power brokers for years.

An important 2020 expose by the public interest investigative website ProPublica and the Richmond Times Dispatch laid bare the way Dominion helps rewrite state laws to its own advantage. Meanwhile, politicians who supposedly oversee the utility, do Dominion's bidding, while offering constituents false promises of control over the monopoly.

Attempts to constrain Dominion's clout regularly come before the General Assembly. They fail just as regularly. Hopefully, this year's attempt will find more traction in the legislature based on Dominion's behavior in the 2021 governor's race. Giving to candidates is business as usual. Getting caught paying for dirty tricks is not. This is what happened to Dominion when its PAC gave $200,000 to a sketchy political group in the contest between Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe.

