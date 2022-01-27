Opinion/editorial: Dominion deserves donation restrictions

Dominion Resources, Virginia's dominant provider of electricity, regularly tries to buy favorable legislation with political donations. The utility's political action committee, as well as its senior officers, have given to the state's major power brokers for years.

An important 2020 expose by the public interest investigative website ProPublica and the Richmond Times Dispatch laid bare the way Dominion helps rewrite state laws to its own advantage. Meanwhile, politicians who supposedly oversee the utility, accept campaign contributions. Then, too often, they do Dominion's bidding, while offering constituents false promises of control over the monopoly.

In recent years attempts to constrain Dominion's clout regularly get discussed by activists. They fail just as regularly to produce legislation. Hopefully, this year's attempt will find more traction in the legislature based on Dominion's behavior in the 2021 governor's race. Giving to candidates is business as usual. Getting caught paying for dirty tricks is not. This is what happened to Dominion when its PAC and officers gave $250,000 to a sketchy political group in the contest between Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe.

Accountability Virginia formed as a political action committee in July 2021, according to Federal Election Committee filings. It told the FEC that its intended purpose was "to make independent expenditures." That term usually serves as code for attack ads. Accountability Virginia also said it intended to raise "unlimited amounts" as recent Supreme Court decisions now allow. The group said it would not use its money to support federal candidates.

What it did instead was pay for ads designed to trick rural Republican voters in southwest Virginia into thinking that Youngkin would not fight strongly against gun control so he did not deserve their vote. The aim of the ads appeared to be to convince rural voters in solidly Republican counties to stay home from the polls. The dishonest strategy failed spectacularly. Rural voters turned out in higher than normal numbers in many counties and delivered votes for Youngkin that offset good turnout for McAuliffe in state's urban Democratic strongholds.

Meanwhile, news of Dominion's support for the group responsible for the cynical ruse blew up in the company's face. It led to self-serving excuses by the utility, which claimed it did not properly vet Accountability Virginia before making contributions to the super PAC. The company's CEO, Bob Blue, who gave personally to the dirty tricksters, asked for a refund from Accountability Virginia. A Dominion spokesman did not respond Thursday to an inquiry about the status of the refund.

All of that begs the question: Are the people in charge of Dominion Resources so politically naive that they could be hoodwinked by a group whose stated mission was to raise unlimited dollars to pay for independent expenditures, aka attack ads?

The answer from this vantage point is absolutely not, especially if the company's past political sophistication teaches anything.

Still, despite the utility underwriting dirty tricks, chances of Virginia legislators voluntarily placing themselves on a campaign fundraising diet that does not include Dominion dollars seems like a long shot. State Board of Elections records show Dominion reported roughly $6 million in political action committee contributions in 2021. If money talks, that amount of money shouts. Past tries to corral Dominion produced plenty of discussion and not action.

A bill proposed by Democratic Sen. Chap Peterson of Fairfax City and Republican Sen. Richard Stuart of King forbids "any utility" from making contributions to candidates. King told the Richmond Times Dispatch that Youngkin's office had told him the governor would sign such a bill. The thing is, for that to happen the Senate must pass Peterson-King Senate bill, and the House of Delegates must pass corresponding legislation by Powhatan Republican Lee Ware.

Given the legislators' habit of supping at the utility's trough, that's a big if.