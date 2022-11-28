Opinion/Editorial: Despicable to prey on poor

A truly terrible trend has raised its venomous head in the New River Valley.

It’s one thing when a billionaire like Elon Musk purchases a social media company and melts it down. Traumatic as it must be for the employees at Twitter to lose their jobs without warning or any expression of sympathy from the new owner, these are highly educated and trained technical workers with sought-after skills, who have more than a fighting chance of landing excellent-paying jobs somewhere else.

Yet what if the targets of a hostile purchase by jaw-droppingly wealthy investors are people with disabilities or seniors living on fixed incomes, residing in low-cost mobile homes just to make ends meet?

“There is a recent trend of large corporate owners buying mobile home parks, among other types of housing,” said Benjamin Teresa, a Virginia Commonwealth University professor who is co-founder and co-director of the RVA (Richmond, Va.) Eviction Lab. “Their strategies vary, but they rarely mean good things for current tenants.”

The trend is national, documented in recent articles by NPR, PBS, The New York Times, The New Yorker, The Washington Post. The New York Times describes how “a deluge of investment companies expand their mobile-home park portfolios at a breakneck pace, threatening the stability of one of the nation’s few remaining sources of affordable housing.”

Such a scheme appears to be unfolding off Peppers Ferry Road in Christiansburg, as reported by Roanoke Times reporter Yann Ranaivo (“Ownership takeover of Montgomery Co. mobile home park raises issues,” Nov. 7) and by online journalism nonprofit Cardinal News (“A hedge fund-linked company bought a mobile home park …,” Nov. 2). Sarah Rupp, an organizer with New River Tenants Union, first raised the alarm in an Oct. 17 article on the Virginia Worker website.

In April, Billy Massie, owner of Massie’s Mobile Home Park, informed residents he’d received an offer of $16.8 million for the park that he intended to accept. Montgomery County tax assessments valued the land and buildings at $2.6 million. The park provides space for about 175 homes.

The new owners proved to be Homes of America LLC, which shares an address with Alden Global Capital, a $1 billion New York-based hedge fund known to specialize in what’s called “vulture capitalism” — purchasing struggling companies, not to set them back on course, but to strip them of their assets to turn a quick profit. Alden has made a lot of news in recent years for its effect on the news, as its purchases of newspapers have been followed by staff and resource reductions. (In December, Lee Enterprises, owner of The Roanoke Times, rejected a $141 million takeover bid by Alden, which then owned shares in Lee.)

After the park changed hands, Massie’s Mobile residents who were fully paid up on their rent and utilities were abruptly informed that they owed more — and that they would be evicted if they didn’t pay up.

“We’re all going to be homeless,” tenant Siera Brammer told Ranaivo. Brammer, up to date on her rent as of August, was told the next month she owed $1,100, a figure that became $1,900 when she attempted to straighten things out with management. The owners apparently processed an assistance payment toward Brammer’s bill from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development without crediting it toward her amount owed. Southwest Virginia Legal Aid in Christiansburg noted tenants being threatened with eviction over amounts owed by HUD.

Salem attorney Ross Hart gave Cardinal News a blunt summary of what these seemingly unlikely investors in mobile home parks are looking to achieve. A park that has developed pads, such that someone who owns their mobile home can set up and hook up to utilities, can be a “cash cow” in that the owner can collect rent without having the maintenance responsibilities of a landlord.

Left unsaid, but painfully obvious: To acquire tenants who can afford to own their own mobile homes and pay higher rent, first the company has to drive off and evict the tenants who can’t.

Hedge funds have the resources to easily exploit vulnerable mobile home residents. As a report prepared by VCU urban planning graduate student Linwoos Rogers for the Manufactured Housing Community Coalition of Virginia explained it, “the nature of ownership in many manufactured housing communities places families at constant risk of displacement. In mobile home parks, where a household owns their manufactured home but rents the land underneath it from a park owner, residents have few protections from lot rent increases and eviction through redevelopment.”

The report advocates for a system, not yet common nationwide, in which community organizations comprised of those who live in the parks purchase and control the parks themselves. Those goals should be pursued further, with encouragement and assistance from nonprofits and government agencies.

Unfortunately it’s too late for such a concept to help the Massie’s situation — and how would a community organization compete with a $16.8 million offer?

There are words that appropriately describe robbing the poor to pad the wallets of the rich. Underhanded. Selfish. Despicable. Repulsive. Unjust.