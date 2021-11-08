Opinion/Editorial: Delegate commits strange prank

Although, when it comes to candidates causing their own breaking bad news on Election Day, there have been previous contenders for this awkward crown.

On May 6, 2008, as Roanoke voters prepared to pick three council members, Roanoke Times reporter Laurence Hammack broke the news that an aggressive attack ad against first time candidate Court Rosen had been taken out under a false name. The bottom of the newspaper ad, which ran the weekend before the election, read "Paid for by Joe Smith, Citizens for Sensible Decisions."

However, there was no “Joe Smith.” Incumbent candidate Brian Wishneff admitted just before the polls closed that he was “Smith.” Wishneff lost his seat, barely edged out in the vote tally by Rosen.

It also turned out that Citizens for Sensible Decisions was not registered with the State Board of Elections as a political action committee, which the group was required by law to do before placing the ad.

Wishneff was ultimately fined $3,700 in civil penalties for violation of campaign law.

Hurst can certainly bounce back into public life in some way from this strange incident that he described to his old employer, WDBJ7, as a “prank.”

Voters already have ensured he won’t be doing it as a delegate.

