Opinion/Editorial: Delegate commits strange prank

Del. Chris Hurst made news in a way most politicians don’t want to make news as polling precincts opened on a drizzly Election Day morning.
Radford Sheriff Mark Armentrout, a Republican running unopposed, released the juicy tidbit that Hurst had been pulled over Monday night after a deputy spotted a woman tampering with campaign signs.
The woman got in a car and the deputy called Radford police. Once a Radford police lieutenant pulled the car over, the driver turned out to be Hurst, and the passenger his girlfriend. No charges resulted from the encounter, though Hurst received a warning that his driver’s license was suspended for nonpayment of car insurance.
The video is cringe-worthy. “You’re supposed to be representing us,” Lt. Drew Szerokman berated 34-year-old Hurst, “not out here acting like a school kid.”
Hurst sheepishly explained the incident as “a little hijinks, steam blowing off.”
The police report says that up to 16 Republican signs had been disturbed. Hurst and his partner put them back after the chiding from Szerokman.
It might never be possible to truly gauge how much this breaking news undercut Hurst at the voting booths, especially given the many ballots cast in advance. By Wednesday, when video of the Radford police traffic stop become public, the contest was over and Hurst’s Republican opponent, Giles County attorney Jason Ballard, was already the definitive winner.
Yet neither can we assume Hurst was simply swept overboard in Tuesday’s red wave.
Hurst has a sympathetic back story, informed by heart-wrenching tragedy. A former WDBJ news anchor, he entered politics as an advocate for gun violence prevention two years after his girlfriend, WDBJ reporter Alison Parker, was killed by a gunman on live television.
In 2017 and 2019 Hurst defeated Republican opponents by margins of at least 8 points. On Tuesday he lost by 11 points, exacerbated by a race-deciding rout in Radford, where the late night traffic stop took place.
There’s little doubt the incident reminded them of a similar late traffic stop in January 2020. A Christiansburg police officer pulled Hurst over after observing his car weave across yellow lines on U.S. 460. Hurst blew an 0.85% in a Breathalyzer field test, just about the legal blood-alcohol level limit of 0.8%, but ultimately was let go without any charges.
Town police were aware Hurst had immunity from certain types of charges while the General Assembly was in session, though they asserted this was not a factor in how Hurst’s case was handled.
Hurst did not try to invoke that immunity or ask for any special treatment during the interaction.
Hurst has been an engaged delegate, successful in getting legislation passed, which makes his foibles even more head-scratching.
Although, when it comes to candidates causing their own breaking bad news on Election Day, there have been previous contenders for this awkward crown.
On May 6, 2008, as Roanoke voters prepared to pick three council members, Roanoke Times reporter Laurence Hammack broke the news that an aggressive attack ad against first time candidate Court Rosen had been taken out under a false name. The bottom of the newspaper ad, which ran the weekend before the election, read "Paid for by Joe Smith, Citizens for Sensible Decisions."
However, there was no “Joe Smith.” Incumbent candidate Brian Wishneff admitted just before the polls closed that he was “Smith.” Wishneff lost his seat, barely edged out in the vote tally by Rosen.
It also turned out that Citizens for Sensible Decisions was not registered with the State Board of Elections as a political action committee, which the group was required by law to do before placing the ad.
Wishneff was ultimately fined $3,700 in civil penalties for violation of campaign law.
Hurst can certainly bounce back into public life in some way from this strange incident that he described to his old employer, WDBJ7, as a “prank.”
Voters already have ensured he won’t be doing it as a delegate.
This originally ran in The Roanoke Times. Editorials shared from other newspapers are offered in an effort to disseminate additional opinion and information.