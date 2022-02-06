Opinion/editorial: Council should push hybrid meetings and re-opening City Hall

It's a pretty good bet that Charlottesville taxpayers could find better ways to spend $120,000 in public funds than to retrofit City Hall for hybrid meetings that may never take place.

The City Council's decision to upgrade rooms and a sound system while continuing to meet virtually makes no sense without a firm commitment to make use of those improvements. The hemming and hawing of councilors after Daily Progress reporter Ginny Bixby obtained city spending records reassured no one who cares about responsible stewardship of tax dollars.

Granted, the city used federal COVID relief dollars provided by the CARES Act and not local tax money to pay for the hybrid meeting preparations. But the issue at hand is the highest and best use of the money. Spending on one thing eventually takes away from the ability to spend on something else. It establishes a priority.

Even if you argue that restrictions in the CARES Act prescribed COVID-related use of the funds, the question still remains: Was there a better way to spend $120,000 on COVID relief?

According to what Bixby found, the city chose to spend $39,720.74 on audio-visual renovations for the city community conference room. It paid another $31,189.43 to fix up the City Hall basement conference room. An additional $26,855.51 went to upgrades and video integration for CitySpace. The Neighborhood Development Services conference room cost $18,593.67 to improve. And, finally, $1,387.90 paid for social distancing seat covers.

Now, no one at the city seems to know if Charlottesville will move to hybrid meetings, which combine virtual and in-person participation. An emergency order requiring virtual City Council meetings ends March 18. The virtual meeting order went into effect in March 2020 when the COVID pandemic came to light. It has been renewed several times since.

The decision about whether to abandon the virtual format falls to the councilors, not the city staff. Councilors Michael Payne and Brian Pinkston told Bixby they favor moving to hybrid meetings. But Mayor Lloyd Snook told Bixby he wants to establish social distancing protocols and COVID mitigation procedures before moving away from virtual meetings. The mayor also said the presence of COVID variants such as Omicron could slow down any attempt to move to hybrid meetings.

Accessibility to those who supposedly represent you forms the bulwark of a democratic republic. Interacting with your representtives face to face is the ultimate exercise in understanding and accountability. That needs to be the end game, even if you're each wearing a mask and standing six feet apart. Maybe we're not there yet in Charlottesville, but moving as aggressiely as possible in that direction signals that the $120,000 spent on hybrid meetings will not go to waste.

The amount may be small potatoes to leaders routinely dealing with tens of millions of public dollars. The symbolism is worth a bushel of trust to those who rely on those leaders to show the right attitude about budget windfalls. Individually, most us cannot afford to fritter away $120,000 on room restorations and audiovisual upgrades that we never use.

Caution is a good thing when it comes to public health. Still, a day of reckoning must come to the public servants of Charlottesville as surely as it must come to the country. The Charlottesville School Board has already held socially distanced, in-person meetings, as well as hybrid meetings. A recent joint meeting of the school board and the council seems almost backward in the way it will be organized. School board members showed up in person at their meeting room in Charlottesville High School. So did members of the public who wanted to attend in person. The city councilors were nowhere to be seen, except on Zoom. Shouldn't it be the other way around?

One thing Snook said to Bixby was that he didn't want to signal to city residents that City Hall had re-opened. A little more urgency in signalling that City Hall must be re-opened might be just what taxpayers need to understand why the city had to spend $120,000 on conference rooms and better videos and sound.