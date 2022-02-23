Opinion/editorial: Commission needs patient voices to set good policy

Think about trying to design health policy if you've never been sick. You might get something drawn up. But it's not likely to work as well based on assumptions rather than experience.

The Virginia General Assembly will soon face a similar dilemma as it determines how to move forward with a state Behavioral Health Commission it established in 2021. The commission's chief sponsor, Democratic Sen. Creigh Deeds, says he doesn't want to add any behavioral health patients, as advisory members to the member group, which presently contains only state legislators.

Deeds told The Daily Progress that he needed to limit the commission's membership because the group needed to "make policy" and not produce discussions and ideas that end up "gathering dust on shelves." This, he said, is why he opposes a bill passed unanimously, 98-0, in the House of Delegates. The legislation, carried by Republican Del. Roxann Robinson of Chesterfield, adds five non-legislative, non-voting members to the commission. These include two people who have received behavioral health services, one behavioral health care provider, one law enforcement officer and one peer recovery specialist.

Deed's desire to give Virginia a functioning, effective behavioral health system that is long overdue is laudable. But throwing his considerable political weight against advisory members who understand first-hand how the system does and doesn't work makes little sense. Commission members need input. Deeds pointed out that all the commission meeting will be public and take public comments. That differs significantly from establishing an ongoing relationship with former or current patients and professionals that leads to a deeper understanding of what leads to better outcomes.

Deeds wants to draw a distinction between services and policies. That, he said, is the difference between the commission and Virginia's Community Services Boards (CSB). State law requires those boards to "be broadly representative of the community." One-third of those appointed to the boards must be people who have received services or are currently receiving series or their family members. In addition, CSB laws forbid a majority of local elected or appointed government officials.

The missions of the services boards and the Behavioral Health Commission do differ. The do not, however, differ so much that the commission cannot benefit from advisory members who can explain how policies get translated into practice. Top of mind should be the principle that more information produces better policy. Running a close second is that difficult subjects make for difficult discussions, and difficult discussions make for disagreements over issues such as requiring the involvement of a patient's personal physician in involuntary in-patient or out-patient treatment orders. Health care policy by definition must at some point address human suffering. Those who have suffered may be passionate or emotional. That doesn't mean they have nothing to offer.

The list of people signed on to Robinson's bill is impressive and powerful. Among them are the executive directors of the Virginia Association of Community Services Boards, Inc., the Virginia Network of Private Providers, Inc., the disAbility Law Center of Virginia, the Virginia chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and the Virginia chapter of Mental Health America.

Here is what non-voting advisers must accept. They offer context, not universal truth. They can and should make suggestions. What they are not going to be able to do is make decisions. That power rests with voting members of the commission. As long as everyone is clear about that from the start, the onus will be on each individual to accept his or her role. Those who can't accept that role need not apply.

Though this is not and never has been Deeds' intention, his notion that those who receive behavioral health care will somehow impede the ability of the commission to do its job feeds the stigma of mental illness. A 2010 Virginia study of mental health authorities pointedly noted that "policy makers, providers, and their staff are often resistant to seeing the recovered consumer as a colleague."

That must change. Deeds told the Daily Progress that he wants to give the commission time to get its feet under it. Without patient voices, it won't have leg to stand on.