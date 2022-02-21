Opinion/editorial: Closed records must protect victims, not cops

Among the hundreds of bills the Virginia Senate will consider in the coming weeks is one promoted by Republican Del. Rob Bell of Albemarle. It undoes some changes made last year to the Virginia Freedom of Information Act (VFOIA) that increased public access to the records contained in closed criminal investigations.

Bell reasonably asserts that keeping those records from being generally distributed and publicized will reduce the chance of opening old wounds for victims of crime and their families. He uses the high profile murders of University of Virginia student Hannah Graham and Virginia Tech student Morgan Harrington to make his case.

Hospital orderly Jesse Matthew eventually pleaded guilty to abduction, sexual assault and murder in both killings in exchange for a life sentence with no chance for release. Before he agreed to that plea, Matthew had already been given a life term in the rape of a woman in Fairfax County.

Graham’s mother, whose daughter was abducted in Charlottesville, testified in favor of Bell’s bill in a House of Delegates committee hearing. So did Harrington’s mother and father. Matthew abducted their daughter from a rock concert at UVa’s John Paul Jones Arena. Matthew’s reign of terror destroyed lives and left women of the Charlottesville-Albemarle area fearing for their safety.

Sparing parents whose children die in grisly sexual assaults and murders makes sense. So does protecting rape survivors. Frankly, protecting all victims of crime from being retraumatized remains a fundamental goal of the justice system.

“As a result of recent changes to VFOIA, families and victims of finalized criminal cases are [now] required to petition the court to protect the privacy Virginia law and practice have long accorded to criminal defendants, crime victims, witnesses, and their families,” Charlottesville prosecutor Joseph Platania wrote to The Daily Progress in support of Bell’s legislation.

This, said Platania, is one reason the Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys supports Bell’s bill.

“Nothing in this bill would limit existing discovery policies that permit robust access to the criminal file throughout the course of the litigation process,” he wrote. “Moreover, House Bill 734 enhances justice for criminal defendants by requiring compulsory disclosure of the criminal case file to those seeking post-adjudication relief or making claims of actual innocence.”

Still, when House Bill 734 came to a vote of the entire House of Delegates, it passed 45-35 with only two Democrats’ support and one Democrat not voting. Albemarle Del. Sally Hudson, who experienced the Jesse Matthew horror, voted with the Republican majority. So did Del. Shelly Anne Simonds of Newport News.

Critics of Bell’s bill offered several reasons for their opposition. One objection was the fact that the new open records provision had only been in effect for seven months. It was, they said, too soon to tell if the ongoing existing safeguards against disclosure are insufficient. The new law did not overturn long-standing provisions that shield most records in ongoing cases. In closed cases, opponents continued, the public availability of closed case files did not include the release of crime scene photos or information that invades the personal privacy of victims.

Underlying this fight is if and how resealing closed case files benefits the police. This debate is a sad, but necessary discussion on the current state of affairs in Virginia and every other state. Michelle Evans of Virginia Beach used the freedom of information act to clear herself of a wrongful arrest for assault and battery and domestic violence. The police mistakenly arrested her and then falsified their records to cover up the mistake. Without the ability to get case records using the VFOIA, Evans believes the police cover-up never would have been discovered.

For too many people, police investigations and their resolution do not bring justice or closure. So while Bell’s bill deserves to become law, it should be amended to make sure it does what it is supposed to do. Letting police hide behind shield laws does nothing to protect the privacy of innocent victims and their families.