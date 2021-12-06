Opinion/Editorial: Cities could use bolder murals

When you visit Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, you can’t miss the murals.
They’re everywhere you look, huge and attention grabbing, as if the entire city doubled as an outdoor art museum.
Wandering in the heart of the city, entire buildings will be wrapped by a single, surreal artwork, like old-fashioned album cover art rendered gigantic.
Are the murals the reasons why travelers book a flight to Reykjavik? Well, generally, no.
Most likely visitors who come to Iceland have arrived to take in the strange and beautiful landscapes forged by volcanic activity — or even view a live volcanic eruption, from a safe distance — or soak in a natural hot spring, or hike across a glacier, or all of the above.
Yet the murals leave an impression that lingers, of a vibrant, playfully creative city full of intriguing surprises.
Perhaps Southwest Virginia’s cities and towns could stand to be a bit bolder in their mural commissions. Let’s have more of them. Make them bigger.
It’s a notion that requires buy-in from business owners and building owners, who, after all, own the “canvasses” that have the most visibility. Municipal governments can only do so much.
Though the Roanoke Arts Commission, it must be said, is in fact doing quite a bit with the modest budget they have to work with.
One generally has to know where to look in order to find official city-commissioned murals, though, such as North Carolina artist Brenda Mauney Councill’s paintings referencing Roanoke’s railroad history that decorate the columns under the Interstate 581 overpass that crosses Tazewell Avenue Southeast.
Many of the most striking murals in Roanoke are the work of a single artist, Scott Noel a.k.a. Toobz Muir, who got his start doing street art.
Toobz’ many additions to the city’s outdoor arts, often created in collaboration with organizations, businesses and neighborhood groups, include the larger than life portraits in Grandin Village of Roanoke icons Pearl Fu and the late James Tarpley; “Maurice’s Mockingbird Mural” on the side of a Getty Mart in the Wasena neighborhood; and the 300-foot long Dale Avenue Community Mural in Southeast Roanoke.
Rocky Mount and Blacksburg also have good examples of murals — again, if you know where to look.
A fine example of a conversation starter mural, one that never escapes notice, practically bursts from the west wall of The Lofts at West Station along Salem Avenue Southwest. The multi-story high woman might be falling or flying or floating — it’s up to the viewer to decide.
Richmond developer and Lofts owner Bill Chapman recruited the American-born, Berlin-based street artist James Bullough after being enchanted by a similarly styled mural Bullough painted on the side of a Richmond business.
Bullough was brought to Virginia’s capital via the Richmond Mural Project, which from 2012 to 2016 recruited artists from all over the world to create 100 murals over a five-year period, resulting in a panoply that approaches what one finds in Reykjavik.
As with many wish-list amenities, putting up more murals would require maintenance, a long term commitment to keep them refreshed or paint them over with something new as they fade.
As an illustration, consider the 50-foot-square Dorothy Gillespie mural, resembling a jigsaw puzzle, that’s painted on the side of a former Grand Piano & Furniture Co. building at Second Street and Kirk Avenue. The south-facing mural’s pastel colors have bleached out since they were first applied in March 1979. Roanoke-born Gillespie, who died in 2012 at age 92, had a successful decades-long career in the arts that cut a national profile.
City residents have tended to think the refreshing of that mural is the government’s responsibility, but that’s not the case. Permission to proceed has to come from the property owner, and in this case that hasn’t been granted.
At present the building is listed for sale. Perhaps there’s another opportunity in the offing to restore this monumental work of art by a renowned Roanoke native.
This originally ran in The Roanoke Times. Editorials shared from other newspapers are offered in an effort to disseminate additional opinion and information.