Opinion/Editorial: Cities could use bolder murals

Though the Roanoke Arts Commission, it must be said, is in fact doing quite a bit with the modest budget they have to work with.

One generally has to know where to look in order to find official city-commissioned murals, though, such as North Carolina artist Brenda Mauney Councill’s paintings referencing Roanoke’s railroad history that decorate the columns under the Interstate 581 overpass that crosses Tazewell Avenue Southeast.

Many of the most striking murals in Roanoke are the work of a single artist, Scott Noel a.k.a. Toobz Muir, who got his start doing street art.

Toobz’ many additions to the city’s outdoor arts, often created in collaboration with organizations, businesses and neighborhood groups, include the larger than life portraits in Grandin Village of Roanoke icons Pearl Fu and the late James Tarpley; “Maurice’s Mockingbird Mural” on the side of a Getty Mart in the Wasena neighborhood; and the 300-foot long Dale Avenue Community Mural in Southeast Roanoke.

Rocky Mount and Blacksburg also have good examples of murals — again, if you know where to look.