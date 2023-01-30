Opinion/Editorial: China, tax cuts and mixed messaging

It was an odd juxtaposition: Moments after rattling off a broad list of priorities and goals for the 2023 General Assembly session during his State of the Commonwealth address on Jan. 11, the centerpiece of which is $1 billion worth of tax cuts intended to rev up economic development and stimulate job growth, Gov. Glenn Youngkin warned against the threat of “Chinese communist intrusion” into the state’s economy.

It’s the reason, he told reporters afterward, that he had no choice but to pull the plug on negotiations to lure Ford Motor Co.’s planned $3.5 billion battery plant in Southwest Virginia, and along with it the potential for 2,500 new jobs. Ford is partnering with Chinese-owned Contemporary Amperex Technology to make lithium batteries for electric vehicles.

Nonsensical as it might seem — Virginia has lost its competitive edge in the economic development game, but first let’s quash one of the biggest infusions of capital and jobs since Amazon’s decision to build its massive HQ2 in Northern Virginia — the gambit offers a bit of transparency to Youngkin’s political aspirations. He has designs on the White House, of course.

Protecting the commonwealth from China’s Red Army allows Youngkin to keep pace with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has made restricting CCP influence in that state a central plank, and buffers the Virginia governor from potential criticism that during his high-finance days at the Carlyle Group, he oversaw millions in Chinese investments.

Publicly nixing the Ford plant also underscores the paradox of Youngkin’s tax policy proposals. Virginia, he says, has lost its competitive edge for attracting new businesses and high-paying jobs. Why? Because of the state’s lack of workforce-ready labor, a dwindling number of business-ready mega sites and Virginia’s supposedly high tax burden.

During a speaking engagement at the Weinstein Jewish Community Center on Monday night that doubled as a campaign rally, Youngkin shot baskets and talked up his $1 billion tax relief package, which passed the House on Tuesday but faces resistance in the Democratic-controlled Senate. Tax policy can be dry, boring stuff. So he whittled it down to a political pep talk.

“Taxes, talent, sites — when we do these, we will compete to win,” he said.

Yes, more shovel-ready mega sites will certainly assist in attracting new business, as would more investment in workforce training and public education. The problem is Youngkin just pulled the rug out from under one such deal, the $3.5 billion Ford plant, and spent the last year turning public education into a political football, bashing the state’s poor academic performance on standardized tests.

As for the tax burden, his proposal to lower to individual and business taxes by $1 billion not only runs counter to those goals, it’s rooted in misconceptions about economic growth. While the research is mixed on the relationship between state tax rates and economic growth, most of the academic-level research has found little to no correlation. A review of the research on state income taxes by the Brookings Institution in 2015 found “results are not consistent with the view that cuts in top state income tax rates will automatically or necessarily generate significant impacts, or any impact, on growth.”

If lower taxes produced the strongest economies, states like Wyoming, South Dakota and Tennessee would be the pinnacle. They aren’t. Historically, the most vibrant economies exist in places like California and New York, around high-population urban centers, typically home to the highest rates of taxation in the country.

Access to a highly educated labor force and sound infrastructure are typically more important to businesses, which means they are spending less on transportation costs and things like workforce training. In other words, states that spend more on public services and infrastructure — hence, the higher tax rates — can be more conducive to business growth.

Cities and states with the highest corporate income tax rates can stifle business investment and lower the quality of life for citizens, especially during recessionary times. And higher taxation doesn’t mean the government is investing wisely, or that lower taxes always denote a lesser-than economic profile.

Virginia is in an enviable position. Sitting on a $3.6 billion surplus, McGuire says the state should consider reinvesting that money: “What’s the most effective thing you can do with that surplus? Shore up human and physical capital.”

As for the competition for economic development projects, the tax rate is almost always a nonissue, especially in a state like Virginia that already has a relatively moderate tax burden, comparatively speaking. According to the right-leaning Tax Foundation’s 2023 State Business Tax Climate Index, Virginia ranked 26th.

There’s no denying the political pull of cutting taxes, especially sitting on a multibillion-dollar surplus amid sky-high inflation and a potential recession on the horizon. But there’s little evidence that lowering taxes, as a matter of policy, will boost the overall economy. In the long run, however, it could have the opposite effect.