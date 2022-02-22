Opinion/editorial: Catalytic converter crime spree sparks action

There is no end to the greed that drives crime sprees. Apparently, used car parts outlets in Central Virginia are happily accepting stolen catalytic converters at such a pace that Del. Rob Bell of Albemarle felt compelled to step in with a bill to make their theft a felony. The symbiotic relationship between thief and fence is a centuries-old problem that testifies to the moral relativism of both parties. Catalytic converters are popular with pilferers because they can can be so easily sold to scrap yards. The scrap yards then can turn around and sell the "hot" parts to recyclers who mine them for precious metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium and sell those.