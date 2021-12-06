Opinion/Editorial: Bradbury told librarians to 'stand firm'

Ray Bradbury’s dystopian novel “Fahrenheit 451” came out almost 70 years ago.

Bradbury’s portrayal of book burning as the ultimate expression of government-enforced censorship has resonated through the decades. He envisioned a future in which books, because of their potential to contain upsetting content, have all been banned, and the job of a “fireman” is no longer to put out fires but to set fire to homes that contain books.

“Fahrenheit 451” is taught in school curricula, and in an especially ironic example of life imitating art, the novel has been one of the works of fiction most frequently targeted for banning in the United States.

Compounding the irony, an aspect of the novel that has repeatedly drawn the ire of those who wish to censor it, but which Bradbury surely intended as a warning, is his choice to illustrate that under a universal book ban, even owning a Bible would be illegal.

Bradbury also had advice for teachers and librarians who alerted him to efforts to censor “Fahrenheit 451” and other books he’d written. “You do the job. You’re the librarian. You’re the teacher. Stand firm and you’ll win.”