Opinion/editorial: Albemarle parents must show kids were hurt

You can't win a civil lawsuit where no one got hurt. That truth likely will determine the outcome of a legal action bent on killing an anti-racism program in the Albemarle County schools.

Eight students and nine of their parents have sued the school system. They say a month-long middle school anti-racism pilot program that ended last May subjected the children to unconstitutional discrimination because it forced participants to view things through "lens" of race.

The school system responded last week with a simple defense: The discontinued pilot program hurt no one.

The program conveyed information. It forced no one to pledge allegiance to principles which violated their religious beliefs or other life philosophies taught to them by their parents. All students were asked to attend. One child whose parents sued chose not to attend the pilot because his or her parents did not want him or her to do so. The school system did not punish that child.

So where is the injury to the kids' psyches based on differential treatment? One child felt "confused and upset" by the pilot program, according to the lawsuit. A second child felt "uncomfortable." A third child was "confronted" by two other students about being Catholic.

As UVa law professor Joy Milligan told the Daily Progress, civil suits require specific proof of injury, be it physical or psychological. In legal terms this is called a "cause of action." Milligan said the suit in its present form struggles to show any cause of action. No one got punished for not agreeing. No one was told they could not express their viewpoint. Nobody got graded down. At this point, no evidence shows that the anti-racism pilot program or any other effort by Albermarle schools to educate about racism has hurt anyone.

As the school system's response pointed out, courts have already decided that schools addressing racism is a legitimate teaching interest. They have also ruled that while parents can pick where their children go to school, they don't get to individually "dictate the content" of their child's education.

Here's why: Roughly 13,500 students attend Albemarle schools. In this case, nine parents of eight students want to dictate a critical piece of the curriculum for the other 13,492 children.

The suit is one of several filed across the country by conservatives who want to ban teaching that institutional racism may have created structural inequality between Whites and Blacks in American society. The subtext is that such a discussion is racist because it will cause African Americans to feel different and will cause them to hate Caucasians as a race. The Arizona-based group Americans Defending Freedom (ADF) that bankrolls the Albemarle suit bills itself as defending religious freedom. It has also been involved in legal fights against homosexual and transgender rights initiatives in public schools.

Most major historical associations and many educational groups oppose limits on educating school children about past race relations. Meanwhile, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, made his first priority after taking office Jan. 15 an executive order that banned school discussions of "inherently divisive concepts, including Critical Race Theory."

For the record, Albemarle does not teach Critical Race Theory. Yet it is being forced to shell out thousands of county residents' tax dollars to defend itself from the ADF suit. While the governor and ADF try to censor talk about racism's legacy, what remains missing from the Albemarle case are causes of action.

The school system's response got to the heart of this with a reminder: "General distress over a general policy does not alone allege injury sufficient for standing" in this lawsuit.

Here's an example of something that does: You were legally forbidden to attend schools with students with a different skin color. Some Virginians, Black and White, remember when the state forced that on us. Today's students should, too.