Opinion/editorial: AG's action violates academic freedom

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares' decision to fire University of Virginia counsel Tim Heaphy will chill academic freedom. Miyares, a Republican, canned Heaphy last week, while he is on leave helping a U.S. House committee investigate the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol attack by defeated President Donald Trump's loyalists.

The AG's spokeswoman told the Washington Post Heaphy's firing had nothing to do with his work helping document Trump's attempt to overturn a legitimate election that he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. The spokeswoman maintained it is business as usual for an incoming attorney general to clean house and refill it with people who reflect his “philosophy and legal approach.”

That could be a problem for UVa and every other state school accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. Those institutions were accredited based on language that states: "Integral to strong governance is the absence of undue influence from external sources." Under the terms of its accreditation, UVa's governing board "protects the institution from undue influence by external persons or bodies."

Firing a school's lawyer because he does not meet an elected official's ideological litmus test substitutes what's best for a politician for what's best for the unvversity.

