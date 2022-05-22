Opinion/Editorial: Admitting failure is first step to improvement

We cheat our children if we don’t tell them the truth. A new report on Virginia’s schools by the Department of Education proves we’ve been lying to our kids and to ourselves. The downward trend lines in the performance of public school students documented in multiple forms of data show a crisis that transcends the impact of the pandemic.

At just about every grade level, Virginia’s students slipped in their ability to demonstrate the academic competencies they will need to succeed in life. As adults, we need to admit we have failed our children and unite across racial, ethnic, political and instructional lines to address the problem. Admitting our collective failure is the first step to improvement. Deconstructing what doesn’t work and why remains vital. At the same time, blame-gaming serves no one.

So we embrace State Superintendent Jillian Balow’s conclusion that the “report should create a sense of urgency and importance for all of us.” The data clearly show that downward adjustments to state proficiency standards and any other form of lowered expectations did not serve Virginia students and, in fact, hurt Black and Hispanic kids more than they hurt Whites. Nobody, be they parent, teacher, administrator or policymaker, questions the conclusion that teaching virtually because of the pandemic was not as effective as teaching students in person. But this consensus does not mean that prior administrations didn’t care as much about students or that schools should not have closed in the face of a deadly public health crisis that has now killed more than 1 million Americans.

We also question why Balow felt the need to include this divisive sentence in her foreword to the report:

“Decisions made at the state level created confusion in Virginia education and downplayed troubling trends. It is noteworthy that the rhetorical emphasis on equity coincided with the widened gaps in student achievement. And now, decisions at the state level must correct those errors and reverse these disturbing trends.”

“Errors and disturbing trends.”

Does the superintendent mean to suggest that test results in math, science and reading would have been better if the schools had not emphasized equity?

We sure hope this is not a political sop to justify Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s ban on discussing institutional racism in classrooms.

The line distracts from an otherwise exemplary report. There is plenty to debate and confront in the state’s 2017 decision to lower the number of correct answers in determining proficiency on the Standards of Learning (SOL) tests. Measuring Virginia student achievement against a national standard such as the U.S. Department of Education’s National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) is worth talking about. The so-called “honesty gap” that compares student proficiency determined by Virginia with NAEP’s standards shows a chasm, according to the report.

“In fact, only 38% of Virginia fourth graders and 33% of eighth graders were proficient in reading on the 2019 NAEP, compared to 75% and 76%, respectively, on the 2019 state fourth- and eighth-grade SOL reading tests,” the report states.

“The honesty gap is wider for Black and brown students. Seventy-one percent (71%) of Black fourth graders demonstrated proficiency on the 2019 math SOL compared to 26% on the NAEP. For Hispanics, the gap was 77% on SOL compared to 36% on NAEP.”

Roughly “45% of all Virginia public high school seniors in 2019, including 76% of Black and 56% of Hispanic seniors, were not college-ready in math on the SAT.”

Those metrics form a call to action. Changing them leaves little room for political agendas or a culture war pitting parents against teachers, ignoring racism, banning books, and going to court to remove sitting school board members.

The report offers a rallying cry all Virginians should embrace: “We commit to close honesty and achievement gaps and prioritize transparency and accountability. We commit to historic investments in education and collaboration with all stakeholders to realize our goals.”

That’s the spirit we need. The state has an opportunity here. Let’s not blow it on finger pointing and cheap shots.