Opinion/Commentary: 'Tis the season to have a generous spirit

This time of year we dust off many long-held traditions and begin stressing about our associated “to do” lists—which often have more entries than Santa has gift recipients. Who started this seasonal shopping frenzy? Santa’s predecessor, St. Nicholas, was based on stories of a 4th-century monk said to be the protector of children and the poor. The first “Secret Santa,” the Netherlands’ Sinterklaas, was known to give to the needy by leaving coins in shoes left by their doors.1 Much like the ice at the North Pole, the focus on Santa’s goodwill seems to have diminished over time. In contrast, the American Santa Claus’s physique has swelled since his early appearance in the 1800’s, along with increased levels of giving—to ourselves. In the spirit of Christmas, shouldn’t we shortlist our needs and prioritize those of others?
When I was a child, I only knew the leaner Santa. My father took on this unlikely role, despite his family’s inexperience with such festivities. He was an only child, raised by hardworking immigrants whose sole focus was to “put food on the table”—end of story. His favorite toy was a wheel attached to a stick, with which he ran around in circles.
My father was at a loss when it came to acting like Santa’s helper because he couldn’t anticipate one thing on my list of desired stocking-stuffers. My first illegible, hand-written request was for a Betsy-Wetsy doll. Alas, Santa was a “no show.” Our apartment was heated by a gas kitchen stove, which was inconveniently attached to our only chimney. Due to the preferential treatment given to the turkey, there was no room for Santa. My stocking was filled with potatoes, onions (the turkey’s contributions) and spare change. The following year was much the same with an IOU note from Santa explaining we were last on his list, so his sleigh was empty, except for a harmonica and plastic whistle. Eventually, a store-bought stocking appeared by the gas stove and requested gifts were under the tree.
In actuality, my father expressed the true spirit of Christmas year-round. A faithful, unassuming man, he would return from his factory job in the evening and, much like Santa, head straight to his workshop, where he labored tirelessly on projects for others. My dad taught me the lesson of selfless giving—which required sacrifice, eschewed fanfare, and expected little recognition. Among his few flaws was that he could never say no to a request for help, even when he was inexperienced, incapable or inept. My father would always say “I gave it 101 percent effort.”
This Christmas, our social gatherings are once again curtailed and our cupboards may be a bit bare, due to a supply chain that has even stumped Santa. Our spirits may be subdued due to the impossibility of seeing loved ones. If we focus on ourselves only—our inconveniences, inequities and losses—we can feel there is little we can do to mitigate the sadness. Although we may be forced to eliminate some treasured traditions, we might consider venturing into new ones, by selflessly sharing our “time, treasures or talents” every day. It’s the season to follow the example shown to us by “acting justly, loving kindness and walking humbly with our God.”
Susan Lanterman wrote for the marketing departments of several companies before moving to Virginia. In Charlottesville, she produced the online journal Neurosurgical Focus for the Journal of Neurosurgery for 10 years. Her essays have been published in annual editions of “Skyline,” a collection of prose and poetry by Central Virginia writers.