Opinion/Commentary: 'Tis the season to have a generous spirit

This time of year we dust off many long-held traditions and begin stressing about our associated “to do” lists—which often have more entries than Santa has gift recipients. Who started this seasonal shopping frenzy? Santa’s predecessor, St. Nicholas, was based on stories of a 4th-century monk said to be the protector of children and the poor. The first “Secret Santa,” the Netherlands’ Sinterklaas, was known to give to the needy by leaving coins in shoes left by their doors.1 Much like the ice at the North Pole, the focus on Santa’s goodwill seems to have diminished over time. In contrast, the American Santa Claus’s physique has swelled since his early appearance in the 1800’s, along with increased levels of giving—to ourselves. In the spirit of Christmas, shouldn’t we shortlist our needs and prioritize those of others?

When I was a child, I only knew the leaner Santa. My father took on this unlikely role, despite his family’s inexperience with such festivities. He was an only child, raised by hardworking immigrants whose sole focus was to “put food on the table”—end of story. His favorite toy was a wheel attached to a stick, with which he ran around in circles.