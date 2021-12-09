Opinion/Commentary: Special session might not be special

To retake power, Democrats can’t count on Republicans misbehaving.
Maybe that’s why Democrats toyed with misbehaving themselves.
After their lives flashed before their eyes in November, Democrats considered returning to Richmond for a special session of the legislature. With two months until they would surrender to resurgent Republicans the governorship and House of Delegates, Democrats saw a last chance to complete an agenda disrupted by the election and intra-party strife.
There were murmurings about a post-election session — for Gov. Ralph Northam and Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn of Fairfax, it would have been the lamest of a lame-duck sessions — when it was clear, two recounts notwithstanding, Republicans would be back in charge of the House, led by Todd n’ Terry.
That would be Todd Gilbert of Shenandoah County as speaker and Terry Kilgore of Scott County as majority leader. Emblems of the Republicans’ rural base, they can be unflinching in their conservatism but as creatures of the divided General Assembly, they can be transactional.
Practical thinking drove the internal Democratic debate over a special session — an idea about which House Democrats were enthusiastic and Senate Democrats and the Northam team were anything but.
Despite repudiation by the voters, Democrats would still run the government until January. There was unfinished business — spending, gun control and abortion rights — for which the left-leaning base pined. Plus it would be a middle finger to Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin and his Vested Interests.
Besides, Republicans had been similarly smug.
In July 2019, when lawmakers were back at the state Capitol, on Northam’s orders, to consider new firearms restrictions after the mass shooting two months earlier in Virginia Beach in which 12 died and four were injured, Republicans used their slender majorities in the House and Virginia Senate to bury the proposals in about 90 minutes.
Outrage over the Republicans’ accommodation of their perceived masters in the gun-rights lobby, paired with enmity for then-President Donald Trump, would cost the GOP both chambers, setting up the Democratic hat trick — control of the House, Senate and governorship — that was disrupted last month.
That the Democratic Party should be similarly arrogant in milking its fleeting power was of little concern to some legislators.
Their view: Democrats had already been punished at the polls. The next legislative elections aren’t until 2023, when the House and Senate will be decided. Those elections will be in new districts, more of which might favor Democrats. A special session would be old news.
And even if there are special elections for the House in 2022, fresh, friendlier lines — assuming that’s what the Virginia Supreme Court produces and Democrats aren’t facing another anti-Biden downdraft — could make it easier for Democrats to pull off a consequence-free fast.
Besides, the issues on which Democrats might busy themselves include those on which many Virginians — Democrats, Republicans and independents — agree, even though they were subordinated in 2021 to schools, COVID-19 jitters and flagging support for President Joe Biden, who carried the state by 10% a year earlier.
One issue, abortion rights, took on greater urgency last week — stoking the demands of some Democrats for a lame-duck session — when the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on, and its conservative majority appeared hospitable to, a Mississippi law that challenges protections under the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade nearly a half-century ago.
A month before Youngkin narrowly defeated Terry McAuliffe, a supporter of abortion rights, a poll by the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University showed 61% of likely voters favor women’s access to abortion.
Nearly as large a percentage said they opposed a Texas law, adopted in September and headed back to the Supreme Court, that banned abortion after six weeks. It was rejected by Youngkin, an abortion foe who would allow exceptions for rape, incest and to save a woman’s life and vowed to go on offense on restrictions if his party retook the General Assembly
Advocacy of unfettered abortion rights is not universal among Democrats, who’ve had opportunities since winning back the legislature to anchor in Virginia law Roe-based assurances for women to end pregnancies without excessive government interference.
Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, because of his Catholic faith, opposes abortion and has sided with Republicans on restrictions, setting up a tie vote last year — broken by the Democratic lieutenant governor, Justin Fairfax — on a bill expanding abortion rights.
There’s no reason to think Morrissey would vote otherwise — ditto Fairfax — were the issue considered at a special session.
And Northam would sign into law abortion rights guarantees, which some Democrats — including Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond, a once and, presumably, future gubernatorial candidate, want carved into the Virginia Constitution through a voter-approved amendment.
But in the twilight hours of Democratic hegemony, it apparently was deemed un-Virginian to ram through abortion safeguards, more gun control, and — another idea batted about for fears Youngkin, at ribbon-cuttings, will take credit for them — spotlighting infrastructure improvements financed by bipartisan federal legislation that, had it passed before the election, might have helped McAuliffe.
It’s possible Democrats just might flop, falling short on these issues. Nothing’s worse than promising action and failing. Republicans would gloat over that.
And there are logistics: Would defeated Democratic delegates show up? With the legislature convening early in the new year, Christmas travel plans are often set in stone.
Besides, one of the enduring attractions of the annual session is Senate Democratic Leader Dick Saslaw’s holidays-in-Hawaii sun tan.
