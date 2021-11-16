Opinion/Commentary: No time for second guessing

As a child, I was confused whenever I observed my Italian grandmother’s reaction to thunderstorms. She would huddle in a dark corner with her hands over her ears, head covered and praying—always motioning for me to join her. On one occasion I continued playing out in the rainstorm. As I entered her house I saw a flash of lightning behind me, just outside the open doorway. It caused light bulbs to pop and me to hop into my grandmother’s lap. I gained a new respect for her fear of lightning. I hoped the saying, “lightning doesn’t strike twice” was true, but experience has taught me otherwise.

I used to bristle at my mother’s urging to hang up the phone during a thunderstorm. She was cautious while my father “threw caution to the wind.” Our house sat on a hill with a large antenna attached to the chimney—an unintentional lightning rod. The antenna was hit repeatedly, sometimes frying any small appliances plugged into a socket. One day my father and three of his friends removed a wrought iron frame over the back porch as a storm was brewing. Just as they were carrying the structure away, lightning struck the house—taking out the electronics instead of possibly taking out the four friends. Eventually the antenna was disconnected.