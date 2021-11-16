Opinion/Commentary: No time for second guessing

As a teenager, I was picnicking with my friend in St. Louis when she looked up and casually pointed out a tornado on the horizon. My only other sighting was when Dorothy careened out of Kansas into a squadron of flying monkeys, and both instances were equally frightening. My friend was calmly sipping her soda, while I was frantically looking for shelter.
Fast forward to a recent late evening, when my phone blared a National Weather Service warning of a possible tornado in our area. The instructions were repeated and in real-time. Everyone should immediately take cover in a safe place, with no windows. Gathering a raincoat, flashlight, and blanket, I left my husband in our second-floor bedroom and camped out on our first-floor couch fully prepared to dash into the basement and shelter with the camel crickets. The difference in our responses was the real-life vision of a tornado whirling in my brain.
Thankfully, we were spared, but the accompanying hurricane caused devastating flooding, damage and death to those in its path up the coastline. The lack of civilian preparedness made officials question why some victims hadn’t reacted when warned of impending danger. Authorities wondered whether “warning fatigue” had set in, due to repeated Weather Service alerts during several hurricanes passing through the same area in a row. Those who remained in vulnerable situations might have tuned-out the repeated alerts.
As a child, I was confused whenever I observed my Italian grandmother’s reaction to thunderstorms. She would huddle in a dark corner with her hands over her ears, head covered and praying—always motioning for me to join her. On one occasion I continued playing out in the rainstorm. As I entered her house I saw a flash of lightning behind me, just outside the open doorway. It caused light bulbs to pop and me to hop into my grandmother’s lap. I gained a new respect for her fear of lightning. I hoped the saying, “lightning doesn’t strike twice” was true, but experience has taught me otherwise.
I used to bristle at my mother’s urging to hang up the phone during a thunderstorm. She was cautious while my father “threw caution to the wind.” Our house sat on a hill with a large antenna attached to the chimney—an unintentional lightning rod. The antenna was hit repeatedly, sometimes frying any small appliances plugged into a socket. One day my father and three of his friends removed a wrought iron frame over the back porch as a storm was brewing. Just as they were carrying the structure away, lightning struck the house—taking out the electronics instead of possibly taking out the four friends. Eventually the antenna was disconnected.
As I was lying on my sofa the night of the tornado watch, I wondered if there would be a siren blaring a final warning. I reassured myself I’d have an opportunity to seek shelter in the basement. Eventually, I dozed off to the sound of howling wind and rattling windows and woke to birds chirping the next morning. Looking back, I had fallen asleep at my post. Just like Dorothy, I might not have gotten into the outdoor bulkhead to the basement in time. Like the flip of a coin—fight or flight—our minds can land on the wrong side, thinking we can tough it out instead of run for cover. Believing in second chances is just plain wishful thinking.