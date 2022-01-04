Opinion/Commentary: It's still nice to have a physical copy of the paper to savor

My paternal grandmother wasn’t fluent in English but she poured over the tiny list of stock prices in the financial section to check on her small investments. When her stocks plunged after Watergate, she focused on pending news of Nixon impeachment—she was sorely disappointed. My mother-in-law was a fan of the Food section, tossing all rejects from her “test kitchen” and serving only those receiving a personal “rave review.” At 92, my mother still enjoys the challenge of daily crossword puzzles and the sage-old advice of Dear Abby.

Early each morning my husband awakes to the thump of our paper landing on our porch. At breakfast he briefly peruses the front page, weather and the sports section before leaving for work. He saves reading the entire paper—especially the opinion page and news section—to digest more thoroughly at the end of the day. For me, there is nothing more appealing than a hot cup of coffee, a comfy chair and a leisurely read of the newspaper. Seeing this rarely happens, I like to “collect my thoughts” by tearing out articles for reflection at a later date. So once a year I take my pile of newspapers “to be read” bearing dates from current to historic.

There are some who consume news solely from questionable sources on the Internet—fixating on reading the trope du jour. Some are satiated hearing snippets of news events—a tease representing only a fragment of the story—never hearing (as Paul Harvey would say) “the rest of the story.” But a homegrown newspaper offers a rich and diverse resource for both local and national news. And most important, the paper brings issues front and center for each person who lives in a community—we needn’t have to “search” to discover what is happening. So I’ll continue to order a subscription, served sunny side up every morning without the need to power up my computer for enlightenment—just a reading lamp.

Susan Lanterman wrote for the marketing departments of several companies before moving to Virginia. In Charlottesville, she produced the online journal Neurosurgical Focus for the Journal of Neurosurgery for 10 years. Her essays have been published in annual editions of “Skyline,” a collection of prose and poetry by Central Virginia writers.