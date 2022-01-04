Opinion/Commentary: It's still nice to have a physical copy of the paper to savor

It seems we have been dozing while newspapers have been shrinking before our very eyes. We expect to read the skinny in the tabloids, but we didn’t expect our local newspapers to become skinny. If print newspapers don’t survive we’ll have to shift to only online consumption. Will local news make the cut or will we be forced to read about news from an à la carte menu on the Internet? While some readers have taken a laissez-faire attitude about a vanishing local resource—those of us with an appreciation of all sections and all viewpoints need to speak up or forever hold our opinion.
I first followed “breaking news” on our black and white TV in the tumultuous 1960’s from Walter Cronkite, who I thought got his voice and his information directly from God. Our family still looked to our town’s newspaper to keep us informed about social issues—from local elections to obituaries to community discourse in the Letters to the Editor.
As a child I briefly aspired becoming a paperboy, shouting, “extra, extra—read all about it.” But the commitment seemed as daunting as that of a mailman—“braving snow, rain” and worst of all, “gloom of night.” Breaking the male gender barrier wasn’t my goal—it was about being the first to see the news splashed on the front page.
Just like most kids, I learned to read by scanning the Comic Pages while my grandfather read the paper aloud to me. Later, when the front page featured disturbing photos with headlines announcing the death of John F. Kennedy or Martin Luther King, Jr., my grandfather would explain their importance in the present and our loss in the years to come. When he was in his eighties he won an essay contest in the Hartford Courant describing the history of the city from the eyes of a child, immigrating from Italy and growing up in Connecticut.
My paternal grandmother wasn’t fluent in English but she poured over the tiny list of stock prices in the financial section to check on her small investments. When her stocks plunged after Watergate, she focused on pending news of Nixon impeachment—she was sorely disappointed. My mother-in-law was a fan of the Food section, tossing all rejects from her “test kitchen” and serving only those receiving a personal “rave review.” At 92, my mother still enjoys the challenge of daily crossword puzzles and the sage-old advice of Dear Abby.
Early each morning my husband awakes to the thump of our paper landing on our porch. At breakfast he briefly peruses the front page, weather and the sports section before leaving for work. He saves reading the entire paper—especially the opinion page and news section—to digest more thoroughly at the end of the day. For me, there is nothing more appealing than a hot cup of coffee, a comfy chair and a leisurely read of the newspaper. Seeing this rarely happens, I like to “collect my thoughts” by tearing out articles for reflection at a later date. So once a year I take my pile of newspapers “to be read” bearing dates from current to historic.
There are some who consume news solely from questionable sources on the Internet—fixating on reading the trope du jour. Some are satiated hearing snippets of news events—a tease representing only a fragment of the story—never hearing (as Paul Harvey would say) “the rest of the story.” But a homegrown newspaper offers a rich and diverse resource for both local and national news. And most important, the paper brings issues front and center for each person who lives in a community—we needn’t have to “search” to discover what is happening. So I’ll continue to order a subscription, served sunny side up every morning without the need to power up my computer for enlightenment—just a reading lamp.
Susan Lanterman wrote for the marketing departments of several companies before moving to Virginia. In Charlottesville, she produced the online journal Neurosurgical Focus for the Journal of Neurosurgery for 10 years. Her essays have been published in annual editions of “Skyline,” a collection of prose and poetry by Central Virginia writers.