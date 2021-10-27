Opinion/Commentary: Germany goes from poverty to dominance

Seventy-five years ago, the Navy sent me, a young ensign, to Germany as part of the allied occupation. I was stunned by the destruction in Bremerhaven, a port controlled by the Navy, and the poverty of Germans living there. Looking down from our ship's deck that morning, I saw a young German in an army coat rifling through the garbage can set out on the dock. This was Germany in March 1946.

When the Navy released me that summer, I accepted a job in Berlin. That provided a view of the Soviet zone in eastern Germany, because Berlin was located within the Soviet zone of occupation. The Berlin Blockade occurred the next year. . When I flew into Tempelhof Airport the first time, I could not see a roof on any building for half a mile around. That was Berlin in 1946.

Today, seventy-five years later, Germany is the primary economic and political power in Europe. It does not emphasize military spending but gets its influence from its overwhelming economic influence on the rest of Europe. What is it that accounts for this huge rise in German influence over the last two generations? I suggest four major factors: one, tenacity and drive of the German people, two, excellent leadership in government, three,, firm support from the United States, four, Germany’s partnership with France and active participation in NATO.

Steady progress