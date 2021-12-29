Opinion/Commentary: Biden's foreign policy in 2021 showed success, failure

Putin and Ukraine. At year’s end, Vladimir Putin laid out demands for NATO to scale back its military involvement in Eastern Europe, including Poland and the Baltic States. Most of these were rejected by NATO earlier, but Putin clearly wants negotiations on Ukraine that will prevent its western orientation and NATO membership. The Russian leader also sees an opportunity to divide Europe and America on how tough NATO should be confronting Russia over Ukraine.

For President Biden, the crucial issue is not only Ukraine but how his negotiations affect other adversaries who hope to benefit from what they believe is a weakening of America’s resolve to stay actively involved abroad. We should know in early 2022 whether Ukraine can be negotiated or whether Washington and NATO should prepare for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Xi and Taiwan. Putin and China’s Xi Jinping recently agreed to coordinate policies in order to counter America’s power in Europe and East Asia. If Putin gets a deal on Ukraine that accommodates his demands, we may expect President Xi to increase his pressure to bring Taiwan into Greater China. Japan and Australia recently stated that Taiwan is a strategic interest for their countries.