Opinion/Commentary: Berlin successfully grapples with cultural change, climate change

Many of these new Germans land in Berlin. A welcoming city in the European Union, Berlin offers job opportunities and, like the rest of Europe, maintains more freedom of movement and trade than England now allows among the 27 EU countries.

Ever more an international city, Berlin's multiculturalism reflects most every part of Asia. Immigrants to Germany bring their food and cultural traditions from places such as Turkey, Israel, China, Japan, Iran, Syria, India and Pakistan.

I attended a basketball game in Berlin on Nov. 11 between the city's top team and a rival from Istanbul. The Turkish team appeared to have at least a few thousand fans cheering every basket the visiting team scored as it ran away with the game, winning 90-63.

Many Americans consider our country to be a beloved land of immigrants, yet in recent decades, Germans have done a stellar job rebuilding their nation from the disaster left by World War II and the tensions of the Cold War with the help of millions of immigrants, many of whom have come from Eastern Europe or Asia and stayed.

The share of people with a migrant background in Germany rose to 21.2 million a few years ago. The largest group hails from Turkey, and around one in three German residents born abroad are from the EU.