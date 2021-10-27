Opinion/Commentary: Ad Youngkin's white-face moment

In the final hours of Virginia’s toss-up for governor, Glenn Youngkin is running as a Ken Cuccinelli-like culture warrior, declaiming public schools as hotbeds of transgender depravity and where a student’s required reading puts S-E-X ahead of A-B-C.
At least this is what we hear from Democrats, a bunch of whom are worried that Terry McAuliffe’s done for.
With less than a week until Election Day — but with early voting, underway since Sept. 17, continuing until Saturday — McAuliffe is frantic for a silver bullet to stop the rich dude, who — if you gaze beyond the fleece-vest persona he’s adopted for this campaign — is, indeed, a small-bore Trump scold.
Youngkin has to be. Republicans demand it.
The record confirms it: There’s Youngkin’s huffing and puffing about rigged elections; his refusal to say whether, if he were a member of Congress, he’d certify Joe Biden’s victory as president; Youngkin’s suggestion science doesn’t support the benefits of coronavirus jabs, and that he’d back Trump if nominated in a 2024 do-over.
McAuliffe hasn’t been able to make this stick, no matter how much he nationalizes the state campaign — and continues to do so: Biden was back a second time Tuesday, despite under water ratings in a state he won by 10%. Vice President Kamala Harris returned Friday, again targeting voters of color.
Youngkin found an issue — actually, McAuliffe served it up for the world to see — that has given the Republican campaign a focus that polls show resonates with voters Democrats can’t afford to lose: independents and suburban moms, both whom have been supporting Democrats in huge numbers, largely out of antipathy for Trump.
Because of McAuliffe’s clumsy defense of his vetoes of GOP bills letting parents block their children from reading assigned books they deem objectionable — his explanation landed with a thud in the final debate Sept. 28 — Youngkin has found a way to muffle McAuliffe’s continuous Youngkin-is-Trump rant.
But Youngkin’s weapon has a Trumpian edge: race, specifically an appeal to white fears.
Youngkin started running this week a commercial that features a white mother in Fairfax County, Laura Murphy, who has been fighting since 2013 to have banned in the public schools of her majority-non-white Washington suburb the Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “Beloved,” by Toni Morrison.
Murphy, whose crusade led her to Richmond, where she pushed bills McAuliffe vetoed in 2016 and 2017, said Morrison’s novel about the legacy of slavery and its graphic representations of violence and sex terrified her son, Blake, who had been assigned the book in his high school AP English class.
It’s what the ad — think of it as Youngkin’s white-face moment — doesn’t say that makes it troublesome for the Republican, whose handlers bristle at claims he is playing the race card against McAuliffe. Democrats aren’t hesitating to paint Youngkin as playing to racial anxiety, if only out of their anxiety Black voters are limp on T-Mac.
Murphy turned to Republicans for the authority to stand between her son and his teachers. And she would become the GOP’s de facto face and voice on an issue that spotlights the cultural divide, never mind that in two turns through a General Assembly then ruled by Republicans, the bills got 24 Democratic votes.
Further speaking to Laura Murphy’s Republican ties, Blake Murphy has gone on to become a lawyer, and serves as associate general counsel of the National Republican Congressional Committee, campaign arm of the party’s caucus in the House of Representatives.
Neither Youngkin’s advertising guy, Will Ritter, nor spokesman Devin O’Malley replied to a text in which they were asked whether they were aware of Laura Murphy’s political pedigree and why — if, as Youngkin implies, school issues ought be nonpartisan — the campaign enlisted for the commercial a perceived partisan.
This parental veto has been paired by Youngkin with two other loaded talking points that have given Republicans the rare upper hand on education, a topic long owned by Democrats.
First, Youngkin has vowed to close schools to a subject never taught in Virginia, critical race theory, but its mere mention — largely by right-wing media that power the Youngkin echo machine — has conservative parents fuming that woke-ism is sinking public education, especially in Democratic-trending suburbs whose schools are magnets for newcomers.
Also, Youngkin’s emphasis on a sexual assault in the girls’ bathroom of a Loudoun County high school by a student the victim’s parents described as “gender fluid” and who was found guilty this week in the May attack. Following the episode, the county adopted a policy allowing transgender students to use bathrooms that match their gender identity.
Youngkin, sounding somewhat like Cuccinelli, the conservative Torquemada and, in recent years, the Trump anti-immigration cop whom McAuliffe edged for governor in 2013, is demanding an investigation of the Loudoun school board and calling for police to be posted in schools.
For someone who led a Wall Street investment giant — until, the financial press says, he was forced out in a power struggle — Youngkin is skilled at following; in this case, voters. He acknowledges their frustrations over Biden, the inflation spike, inaction in Democrat-dominated D.C., and, in the campaign’s finale, public schools as cultural battlegrounds.
Politics is about harnessing the rage of voters and feeding it back to them as a remedy.
It’s what Trump does — and what Youngkin is doing.
You just have to get past the fleece vest.