Opinion/Column

A great question was recently posed. Are we living in a simulated, virtual world? The answer is much more than a simple yes, or no.

Ideally, finally, some people are actually thinking, not only outside, but beyond the "box." Thinking above long held and un-questioned, established scientific, philosophical and religious beliefs. What is the basis of the world we live in?

We are aided in our revolutionary new directions in thinking, due, to a great extent, by techno-wizardry, the advent of cyberspace, the internet with its global communicative reach, and social media. No matter what time or date or place it is, you can chat with someone else, or with a group, on planet earth, even see their live image. This is one aspect of the revolutionary approach to global awareness of certain things, especially the sharing or information and images, instantly in cyberspace.

We are beginning to think in exciting terms of possibilities never before conceived due to the limitations of old, limited avenues of communication. We are now thinking beyond the limited, confining precepts of established science, philosophy, and especially, organized, fundamental religion.

Those people who have been, unwittingly, and through no fault of their own, mind you, programmed by others, are not the problem. The trouble comes from self-professed, self-anointed, so-called experts who decree what is right and what is wrong. They presume to tell us what to believe in and what to not believe in, what is truth and what is not truth. These self-appointed prophets actually hold many people back from true enlightenment. This especially applies to politicians and clergy who presume to dictate what is best for others.

That is all changing with the new generation. It will continue to change with future generations yet to be born. They will inherit the mess that politics and religion has gotten the world into and will go about cleaning it up.

People have, for much too long, allowed others to close their minds thus atrophying, stifling, shutting off their thought processes. A closed mind perceives nothing. Nothing.

Old, outdated and soon becoming obsolete, much of what we once accepted may no longer be workable in light of today's times. Belief systems are beginning to crumble in light of new, exciting and probing thinking, long overdue.

Now getting back to a simulated, virtual world theory. In actuality, and in the strongest psychic - spiritual terms, we are, indeed, living in an illusionary world of a time - space - density continuum. What we perceive as physical objects are but ingenious camouflage patterns of illusion, that we don't consciously perceive due to our neurological, physiological and biological programming. Only the inner being sees through illusion.

We are evolving in a world that we, both individually, and all together, collectively-speaking, en masse, psychologically created that is designed to be real to our physical senses, but does not really exist in actuality. In a strong sense, the world is a stage and we are the actors, as we create the stage, ourselves, our scripts, our props and the curtain that goes up and down with each act and scene.

My characterization is that this is School House Earth, an elementary training platform for emerging life of all kinds, especially the human species, and we are here, among many things, to learn to use our available energy for peaceful constructive purposes while living together in peace and harmony with other humans, the animals, the ecology and ecosystem for which we are the stewards, the conservators...or the destroyers.

We have all created an illusionary but sensory real world spawned by combined, intense psychological thought, for, inconceivable to us, thought creates matter. And not the other way around. Now why did we and why do we continue to create the world about us?

Because we can and we are on the verge of "Reconnaissance Two," "The Shift in Consciousness," a New Age of discovery, no longer conquering oceans and continents and tribes, but to DISCOVER the endless depths of the "Self Within."

It is the inner psychological world of creative thought that is the next frontier of exploration and a brave, new world will emerge as result, and, today's youth, and yet unborn generations will enjoy that peaceful, loving and caring world where everyone, regardless, is unconditionally EQUAL.