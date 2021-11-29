Opinion/Column: Vaccine refusal is no joke

COVID-19 now takes its biggest toll in the red, vaccine-resistant parts of the country. Health care analyst Charles Gaba found that since the end of June, the virus has killed about 47 out of every 100,000 people in counties where Trump got 70% or more of the vote. In counties where Trump won less than 32%, only about 10 out of 100,000 people have died from COVID-19.

There is a rule on the right fringes that no one ever has to take responsibility for their own behavior. On Breitbart, John Nolte tests the bounds of idiocy by blaming Howard Stern (and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci) for Trump supporters' hostility toward vaccination. By making fun of those who didn't get the shots, he writes, Stern is causing even more resistance to the shots. (Oh, to be retweeted, eh, Nolte?)

It's time the right wing understood that the opposition can also troll, and very effectively. "Suicide by COVID" has become a popular heading for commentary on the pathetic loss of life among Trump cultists.

Heartless? Perhaps. But earlier in the pandemic, when the blue cities were hardest hit, people spent hours online trying to get an appointment for a shot. Yours truly was among them. When I finally nailed a date, I traveled three hours to a dingy high school gymnasium where I joined lines of Americans scrambling for protection and a return to normality.