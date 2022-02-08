Opinion/column: Trump broke so many rules

Donald Trump may have violated the Presidential Records Act, one of several laws or norms he seemingly disregarded that are meant to protect the institution of the presidency as surely as the Secret Service means to protect the person of the president.

He didn't disclose his taxes as a candidate. He didn't fully divest himself of his private businesses upon taking office. He didn't get his staff to obey the Hatch Act. And he tried to get Vice President Mike Pence to violate the Electoral College Act and overturn President Joe Biden's victory.

It's become a truism to say Trump revealed how much long-standing democratic guardrails depend on a kind of honor system - the willingness of a candidate or a president to abide by them. Lawmakers in his wake are working to give some teeth to unenforceable norms (tax disclosures) or laws rarely enforced. The discovery that he left the White House with records he was required to turn over to the National Archives adds urgency.

The Records Act aims to ensure the huge volume of public records - written, audio, visual, digital, etc. - generated over the course of an administration don't vanish, either destroyed or taken by the outgoing chief executive. (Private documents like diaries aren't covered.)

But, as The Washington Post's Jacqueline Alemany, Josh Dawsey, Tom Hamburger and Ashley Parker scooped Monday: "The National Archives and Records Administration last month retrieved 15 boxes of documents and other items from former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence because the material should have been turned over to the agency when he left the White House, Archives officials said Monday."

"Trump advisers deny any nefarious intent and said the boxes contained mementos, gifts, letters from world leaders and other correspondence. The items included correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which Trump once described as 'love letters,' as well as a letter left for his successor by President Barack Obama, according to two people familiar with the contents," they wrote.

(As a side note, Trump can keep gifts he receives, but only for display or storage at his presidential library. Foreign and domestic presents make up a large volume of the 43,000 artifacts at the former president George W. Bush's center.)

"The National Archives and Records Administration said in a statement that 'these records should have been transferred to NARA from the White House at the end of the Trump Administration in January 2021,' and that Trump representatives are 'continuing to search' for additional records."

"The Presidential Records Act is critical to our democracy, in which the government is held accountable by the people," Archivist of the United States David S. Ferriero said in the statement.

My Washington Post colleagues also noted "[a]ll recent administrations have had some Presidential Records Act violations, most often involving the use of unofficial email and telephone accounts. White House documents from multiple administrations also have been retrieved by the Archives after a president has left office."

That's not all

As for the other laws and norms, there's no legal price to pay for not disclosing his taxes, though Biden promised in 2020 to sign legislation requiring every candidate for federal office to disclose the previous ten years' of filings to the IRS.

In January 2021, the Supreme Court put an end to lawsuits alleging Trump illegally enriched himself while in office when foreign officials poured fortunes into his downtown Washington hotel and other properties, deeming them pointless upon his departure from office.

As for the 1939 Act to Prevent Pernicious Political Activities, better known as the Hatch Act - perhaps the less said, the better.

Its stated aim of preventing all but a few federal employees from engaging in partisan politics while acting in their official capacity may be important to the republic, and surely some Trump aides violated it with abandon, even after being specifically taught what it forbids.

But enforcement of the law has been patchy, at best, under administrations of both parties. In a 63-page report last November accusing 13 senior Trump aides of violating the law, the Office of Special Counsel noted they "could only have been disciplined" by the president himself.

Democratic lawmakers have recently introduced legislation to toughen Hatch Act enforcement, too.

Which gets us to the Electoral College Act, the vote-certifying ritual overseen by the sitting vice president, the final symbolic ratification of a presidential election in the U.S. Capitol. You might remember the date it took place last year: Jan. 6.

The Post's Ann Marimow reported on Jan. 5, citing the law itself, legal experts, and tradition, that "the vice president is constrained by the Constitution, federal law and history, and cannot declare Trump the winner."

The former president has been repeating the falsehood that Pence could have denied Biden's victory. The dynamic took a turn on Friday when Pence himself flatly declared his former boss was "wrong" and the very suggestion he do so was "un-American."

Proposals to update the law - categorically ruling out the vice president can change the outcome, and making it harder for lawmakers to challenge the election results - provide prospects for a potential bipartisan affirmation of America's strained political rules.