Opinion/Column: Misery may love company, but it’s tough for Twitter to monetize

That’s not surprising when you consider the nature of the Twitter feed. Little text snippets aren’t a great way to sell products, especially when they’re constantly drowned out by other, newer snippets. Then there’s the nature of those other snippets: As writer and analyst Ben Thompson points out, where Instagram is aspirational, Twitter is informational. And the information Twitter emphasizes tends to make people angry and upset — not the best mood in which to sell them your product.

Thompson, among others, suggests that ads are a dead end for Twitter. Instead, the company could switch to a subscriber model, making the most of its devoted (or addicted) user base. New York University business school professor Scott Galloway argues that moving to a subscription model, at least for accounts with lots of followers, could fix much of what ails both the company and its users: give Twitter a stable source of recurring revenue, and relieve the need to drive engagement and ad impressions with polarizing negative content.