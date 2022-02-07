Opinion/column: Mask mandates keep the disabled safe

Whether as parents or as a community, we have no responsibility more important than protecting our kids. None. That includes keeping them healthy so they may experience enjoyable childhoods and grow to become productive, considerate adults. That is why mask mandates in public schools are so important during the current pandemic.

It’s painful to see any child hurting. But children with disabilities face some of the most serious struggles and face some of the greatest risks as we grapple with COVID-19 and its variants.

At all times, youngsters with disabilities require us to step up our game so that they, like their able-bodied siblings and peers, get the best chance of maximizing their potential. It’s heart-breaking to see any child left out. But policies like a ban on mask mandates like the one Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is fighting for is particularly troubling and potentially tragic for any parent of a son or daughter with disabilities.

The law must protect these kids while they are in school. This country and this state have not only a moral obligation to them, but also a legal one that extends to the classroom.

In 1971, the U.S. Supreme Court rightly ruled that a free, appropriate public education includes children with disabilities. We passed the Individuals with Disabilities Act (IDEA), the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 (Section 504), and the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. These laws and subsequent court rulings require public schools to educate children with disabilities with their peers and provide reasonable accommodations when necessary. Clearly, we want our kids with disabilities to be educated among other children and treated fairly, even if it takes a little extra effort.

Virginia now blocks that goal with the governor’s recent executive order banning local schools from mandating face masks. The governor appears ready to fight against mandatory face coverings in schools all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

As Virginia’s chief executive battles for uncovered faces in classrooms, many children with disabilities are highly susceptible to illness, including those caused by viruses. For example, Down Syndrome often causes immune system problems that make it difficult for the body to fight off infections. Children with cancer can have higher chances of infections due to the effects of cancer itself or the treatments applied.

A study of 65 million patients at 547 health facilities found that individuals with intellectual disabilities have the strongest independent risk factor other than age for COVID-19 morbidity.

Eliminating the ability of local school divisions to protect all of their students makes no sense from a public health perspective. Raising the risk of students becoming infected with a potentially life-threating disease because they are forced to sit among unmasked classmates breaches responsibility.

Forcing school systems to ignore the use of masks recommended by the Centers for Disease Control—as Glenn Youngkin wants to do—runs counter to years of progress that we’ve made in our country relative to children with disabilities. It will require families to segregate their kids. That separation from the mainstream was forced on them in the past. It was thoughtlessly wrong then and it is thoughtlessly wrong now.

252 Zelkova Road

Williamsburg, VA

Paul Babcock of Williamsburg is the retired President/CEO of The Arc of the Virginia Peninsula, Inc. (now Versability Resources, Inc.) He currently serves as Secretary/Treasurer of The Disability Advocacy and Training Alliance, Inc., a nonprofit he founded with Daily Progress Editorial Page Editor Jim Spencer.