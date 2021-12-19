Opinion/Column: Let's regulate charitable crowdfunding

And crowdfunding efforts can help people without technically counting as tax-deductible charity. GoFundMe, a popular charitable crowdfunding platform, lets people raise funds for both personal needs, such as covering medical expenses, and for specific charities of all kinds.

Being fast and cheap to operate makes charitable crowdfunding ideal in some ways, not others. More traditional fundraising campaigns that rely on mailings and phone calls are time-consuming to establish. In contrast, it’s possible to set up a new campaign on GoFundMe that is then visible both nationally and internationally within a few minutes.

In the wake of a highly publicized disaster, when many people are looking for a quick way to help, everyone – even governors – will want to move fast. Opportunities for fraud are perhaps at their peak.