Opinion/Column: Keep the flame of justice burning

The fire of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision is still wildly aflame in our hearts. Due to being consistently ignored, we have strayed from a peaceful and patient approach. The words “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere” are loyally embraced by the Black community as the pain and anger caused by nationwide injustice boils inside us. We are fiercely outspoken and fed up with having our rights constantly stripped away. Though we may fall short of resisting retaliation, MLK’s vision is vividly active in the everyday lives of young activists.

Cruelties lingering in the shadows were brought to the light by the tragic events of 2020. On Feb. 23 of that year, Ahmaud Arbery was out for a jog when he was murdered by three white men: former investigator Gregory McMichael; his son, Travis McMichael; and William Bryan Jr.

Soon to follow his death was Breonna Taylor and yet another disturbing and disgusting event that angered the nation. On March 13, Louisville police unethically entered Taylor’s home unannounced against prior orders. This encounter resulted in Taylor being fatally shot six times in her own bed, unaware of the vile and sorrowful reality that awaited her.

On May 25, a police officer held his knee on George Floyd’s neck for nine minutes. Floyd’s death was a continuation of these horrid cruelties that ultimately set the world ablaze.

There were protests held in cities across the United States. Some were peaceful, but in contrast to former actions against injustice, riots were ignited as well. We were infuriated and the country was quite literally in flames. What triggered my primal anger was that these deadly occurrences never vanished or suddenly reappeared. We had just forgotten Dr. King’s vision. We, as a country, had been content with our current circumstances because they appeared better than our previous ones. This illusion allowed for injustice to reside right under our noses as hundreds of Black lives were stolen.

I have always been an advocate for my people and an activist against injustice. I, much like Dr. King said, “am compelled to carry the gospel of freedom beyond my particular hometown.” Neither Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, nor George Floyd were members of my biological family, but they hold dear to my heart. Dr. King’s vision is a world where not only do Black and White people unite, but where the bonds between members of the Black community are as thick as blood. I cannot be content until my brothers and sisters no longer fear injustice. As a young Black activist, it is instilled in me to carry out the vision of the magnificent Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.