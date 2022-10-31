Opinion/Column: If Tony Elliott emulates Vince Dooley, he will be a winner

Praise for the wonderful Vincent Joseph Dooley, whom many of us called Saint Vincent, have been pouring in to my hometown of Athens, Ga. from across the country. Dooley, the national championship-winning head football coach for the University of Georgia Bulldogs died Oct. 28.

One of my daughters called as soon as she heard. She is a Florida Gator with no love for the Bulldogs. But she remembered the time Coach Dooley took us to lunch when she was visiting Athens just because he had heard so much about her from her mama and wanted to meet her. He asked her all about law school, what she enjoyed most, what her plans were.

I knew of Dooley from the time I was 10, when he was named head coach of a troubled football program. He wasn't always popular in Athens. He was not a glad-hander, and he didn't go drinking at the Athens Country Club with the local Touchdown Club.

While I often saw him at Mass over the years -- he almost always attended on Sunday evenings -- I did not get to know him until I was in graduate school, working as a stringer covering Georgia football for the old Atlanta Journal. A "stringer" is a go-fer who will do anything to get a byline in a major newspaper, for practically no pay.

In my case, I would have paid the Journal. It was 1981, and the Bulldogs were the defending national champions. The great Journal football writer David Davidson could not keep up with all the news coming out of Athens, so I was thrilled to be a go-fer and cover minor news -- such as when Herschel Walker sneezed or smiled.

Sportswriters were almost exclusively men at that time, and I wasn't sure how my attending press conferences and practices would go over. Coach Dooley could not have been nicer. He encouraged me and took time with my inevitably stupid questions. He went out of his way to speak to me, offering a friendly smile, asking how school was going, occasionally offering me a tip.

I also worked for a charity within our church called the St. Vincent de Paul Society. I was working with a mother and daughter named Misty who had fallen on hard times.

As Christmas approached, the Bulldogs prepared to go to the Sugar Bowl to face Pittsburgh and the mighty Dan Marino. Misty was out of school for the holidays. When I asked her what she wanted for Christmas, she had her list: She wanted to meet Herschel Walker and Buck Belue, Georgia's talented -- and adorable -- quarterback. Everyone wanted to meet Herschel and Buck.

"OK," I said hesitantly. I thought maybe I'd bump into Coach Dooley at Mass before the team left for New Orleans to ask if I could bring a kid to practice. I didn't see him.

Dec. 23 arrived, the last in-town practice before the team left for Louisiana. It was my last chance to get Misty her gift. I figured I'd just have to take the chance of getting her into the practice with me. But there was also some risk -- footballs fly, and big, young men run down the field at breakneck speeds. Was it pure stupidity to think I could make this happen?

I picked her up from the mobile home where she lived with her mother. I was prepared to tell her that we couldn't do this. But she was bouncing like a spring with excitement. Off we went to the field.

Two sports information guys blocked the practice door.

"Sorry, Lynne. Closed practice today," one of them said.

"I've gotta get in there, y'all," I told them.

"No way," they said. "Lynne, it's the Sugar Bowl. This is serious."

I pushed past them.

"Y'all, I gotta do this."

"Coach is gonna be really mad," the other said. "You're gonna be sorry."

The day was gray and cold. Sleet fine as sugar fell in a mist, only it stung when it landed on your face.

We walked toward a tent where players took breaks.

Coach Dooley slowly walked toward us.

I held my breath.

"Who do we have here?" he asked gently.

"This is my friend Misty," I said, words spilling out like water from a broken faucet.

"She said all she wanted for Christmas was to meet Herschel and Buck."

Coach bent down and talked to Misty. He then walked over to an assistant. A whistle blew. Practice stopped.

A blur of red and black came running toward us with the number 34 on it -- Herschel. He talked to Misty for a few minutes, then ran back. Then, Buck trotted over. He talked to Misty, who was so tongue-tied she could not say a word.

Practice resumed when his two stars returned to the field.

Coach walked over to me and said to let him know if there was anything he could do for Misty.

"You already did everything she could have wanted," I told him. "Thanks. And Merry Christmas."

I have replayed this scene in my mind dozens of times since Dooley's death on Friday. I fight back tears each time. I see the sparkling blue of Coach's eyes against the gray sky. I remember his innate kindness, how he always looked for a chance to positively influence a young person's life. I appreciate his love of scholarship and his quiet way of doing things for those in his charge -- or those, like Misty and me, who randomly crossed his path.

I walked across the UVa campus Saturday -- wearing red and black in Dooley's honor -- during the heartbreaking loss to Miami. I thought about Dooley's first years at Georgia. Like Tony Elliott this year, Dooley had a couple of great wins. But the going was tough. Dooley never caved to negativity, and he never changed who he was. With persistence, he eventually won that elusive national championship.

While thousands of us mourn our beloved Coach Dooley's death, I believe that Elliott, a self-made man with compassion and character similar to my Saint Vincent, will enjoy success on and off the field.

God rest the soul of Vince Dooley, a great role model. And God bless Tony Elliott as he carves an exemplary path at UVa. I am so grateful to have known Vince Dooley. I hope that thousands of others will one day say the same about Elliott.