Opinion/Column: Education issues to watch for in 2022

While the pandemic dominates union activity at present, and many unions have not negotiated significant concessions, these wins signal unions’ strategic and legal capacity to negotiate around issues such as compensation and working conditions. Given current shortages of qualified teachers, unions’ negotiation power may intensify.

4. Gifted programs

In 2022, gifted education may become a national debate. So far it has been prominent in New York City, but that may spread.

Mayor Eric Adams said he intends to keep gifted programs in place. Gifted programs offer accelerated learning opportunities for students who score at the top of their class on standardized tests. Critics, such as the School Diversity Advisory Group commissioned by former Mayor Bill de Blasio, argue that gifted programs segregate students by race, since research has shown that students of color are underrepresented in these programs.

In California, policymakers have unveiled a plan to address this issue by grouping students of different mathematical ability in the same classrooms until their junior year. Only then will students be able to select advanced math courses, such as calculus or statistics.