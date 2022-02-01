Opinion/column: COVID makes every day Groundhog Day

It’s been almost two years since our grandson announced “I don’t know why… but our teacher said we have to stay home from school for a couple of weeks.” Little did we know we all would be living out the very frustrating movie: Groundhog Day. If you don’t share my painful memories, the premise is that a weatherman (Bill Murray) unwillingly goes to a media event to see whether Punxsutawney Phil emerges from hibernation. Bill’s sour disposition causes him to wake up to an alarm clock that starts a “nightmare” of reliving the day, over and over again until he learns a valuable lesson.

My own state of perpetual (and circular) motion during the last two years makes every morning seem to start out like this: “Pete and Repeat wake up in bed. Pete says to Repeat, what day is it!?!....” You get the idea. I can’t even remember to cross off the days of the week on my wall calendar, so now I just play Tic Tac Toe on it instead.

One thing I’ve learned since I was a kid is that I despise doing the same thing over and over. Instead of hearing “Sorry” (as in the game by the same name) I’d rather go straight “To Jail” and sent back into isolation to serve out my time once and for all—forgetting about passing “GO,” or “collecting $200.” But this is not how our current game of Life has played out. We perpetually circle the board and its ever-changing challenges, never quite figuring out how to “win.” And when we started maneuvering through this maze, many of us hadn’t a Clue that there might not be a Pay Day in our future. If you had Ants in the Pants while quarantining and pulled some Shenanigans—like playing Twister with your Hands Down in the company of a group of friends—you might have to face Truth [and] Consequences.

Recently, I’ve been inspired to rename some of my childhood games. For example, Chutes and Ladders should be called “Shots and Doctors,” per the endless lines we’ve endured while trying to be tested or inoculated. Some games don’t even need renaming, like Jeopardy and Risk. A path to Candy Land is no longer an option; instead we perceive the world outside our door as “No Man’s Land.” Being confined at home has nearly made us lose our marbles, while giving us a Headache and/or turning our brains into Silly Putty. It now takes a tag team to come up with simple words and phrases. So I’ve renamed Trivial Pursuit “Drivel Pursuit.” When the hourglass has emptied and we’ve been too pokey at guessing what the other person has pantomimed, we stop the Charade and change the name to “Endless Pursuit.” I finally talked my husband into playing Scrabble, which turned into a game of Go Fish when we started asking each other for the necessary tiles to finish spelling our words.

I could go on.... but someone in my house is threatening to snatch my keyboard, and I can see an endless loop of Solitaire in my future. You’re probably starting to take stock of games I haven’t mentioned that reside in your attic or memories. Maybe it’s time to dust them off. We all can learn a lesson from one favorite, called “Mille Bornes” (a thousand milestones). While we’ve hit some rough spots, learned some new skills, and experience a few detours traveling down life’s paths, we can still appreciate the milestones we’ve passed along the way. One last piece of advice—keep your Concentration game—it may come in handy!

Susan Lanterman is a contributor to the Senior Navigator publication and to annual editions of “Skyline,” a collection of prose and poetry by Central Virginia Writers.