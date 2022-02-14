Opinion/column: City hall fixes not a response to pandemic

The Daily Progress ran an editorial Feb. 6 under the headline “Spending $120,000 for what?” The editorial was trying to connect two unrelated decisions. The first decision was to buy $120,000 in audio-visual equipment for conference rooms, using federal COVID relief money. The second decision is one not yet made – when to return to in-person city council meetings. The editorial wondered why the city was spending so much money on AV equipment to enable hybrid meetings when the city was not yet committing to hybrid meetings.

What the editorial did not tell the readers is that the decision to buy $120,000 in AV equipment was made in June, 2020, and the money was spent by December, 2020, and that the AV equipment thus installed isn’t even in the city council chambers. In other words, that those two decisions are completely unrelated.

In 2019 – before we had even heard of COVID – city staff had requested that we upgrade AV equipment in 5 conference rooms so that the public could participate in meetings of boards and commissions online. That request was pending when COVID hit in March, 2020.

When the CARES Act was passed on March 27, 2020, it allowed federal funding for, among other things, AV equipment to enable the public to attend meetings virtually.

City staff realized that we could use CARES funding to buy the needed AV equipment. On June 15, 2020, council approved using $636,300 of CARES funds for the “purchase and upgrades of hardware and software for virtual public/staff meetings, teleworking, cyber security.” That vote authorized spending the $120,000 about which the editorial complained.

In June, 2020, of course, we could not know how long city hall would be closed, or when we could hold the hybrid meetings for which that equipment was needed. But we needed this equipment before COVID, and when we get back to in-person meetings, we will now have 5 conference rooms well-equipped to let the public watch online. We will use the equipment long after the pandemic is over. That money was not “frittered away,” as the editorial claimed.

About a week before the editorial ran, Daily Progress reporter Ginny Bixby called various councilors to ask whether we had made a decision on going back to in-person council meetings. She did not mention that the Daily Progress was concerned about the 2020 AV purchases. If she had, we could have pointed out that AV equipment bought in 2020 five conference rooms could not possibly be relevant to a decision in 2022 about whether to go back to in-person meetings in council chambers. Perhaps we could have warned The Daily Progress not to conflate decisions made in 2020 with decisions that will be made next month. And we could have actually answered the question that the editorial poses – “Spending $120,000 for what?”

The editorial also complained that when council and the school board met on Feb. 2, 2022, the school board was meeting in person, but “city councilors were nowhere to be seen, except on Zoom.”

Councilors did not join the Feb. 2 meeting in-person because of conditions that existed at the end of January, when the decision was made. At that time:

• The city workforce was being seriously affected by COVID. For example, more than 20 police officers and more than 30 public works employees were out on COVID protocols. Other departments had been struggling with COVID absences. We have many unfilled positions in city hall, and combining those vacancies with COVID-related absences, we have no room for COVID exposures.

• COVID cases in local ERs and ICUs were peaking.

• Because of that peak, the advice from public health authorities, as Blue Ridge Health Department Director Dr. Denise Bonds repeated to us again Feb. 7, has been to not have public meetings unless we could make sure that all attendees have been vaccinated and boosted and masked. That would be difficult to do in a public meeting.

The ordinance that allows for virtual meetings expires on March 18, and I expect that we will make a decision before then on whether to extend the ordinance that will be based on conditions at the time and on the best advice from public health professionals.

Lloyd Snook is the mayor of Charlottesville.