Opinion/column: Biden standing strong against Russia on Ukraine

WASHINGTON -- For a Biden administration that has sometimes suffered from mistakes in national-security strategy and execution, the Ukraine crisis has been a welcome exception. Policy has been clearly framed and communicated to allies and adversaries alike -- blunting Russia's ability to manipulate events.

Since U.S. intelligence detected serious Russian planning for an invasion in October, the Biden administration has waged a campaign of deterrence in what the Russians sometimes call the "information space." To mobilize allies, U.S. officials have shared sensitive intelligence about Russia's moves; when they've detected Russian plots, they've disclosed them. These aggressive tactics have checked Russia's usual advantages of surprise and stealth.

As this crisis moves toward a decisive point, it's useful to review how we got here. This wasn't an accidental confrontation. Russian President Vladimir Putin set it in motion, advertising his ambition to redraw the security map in Europe -- without knowing where his bold campaign would end. He must have hoped for a feckless, divided response from the West. So far, that hasn't happened. The NATO alliance, massaged almost daily by President Biden and his team, has mostly held firm.

The storm over Ukraine has been gathering in plain view for nearly a year. Russia mobilized about 70,000 troops on the border in April in what proved a trial run; the troops retreated, but they left behind supplies. The border feint got U.S. attention, and Biden met Putin for a successful summit in Geneva in June. But Ukraine was still festering in Putin's mind, as a symbol of what he views as the West's animus toward Russia.

Putin threw down his gauntlet with a remarkable essay in July, published in Russian, English and Ukrainian with the bland title, "On the Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians." It's packed with obscure historical details, but Putin's message was that Ukraine's pro-Western, anti-Russian stance was, in Putin's words, "comparable in its consequences to the use of weapons of mass destruction against us." U.S. analysts believe that Putin wrote most of the essay himself, and they note that in Russia, some commentators described his manifesto as a "war declaration."

Putin's essay was read carefully in the U.S. intelligence community. It showed Putin's deep anger over Ukraine, and his feeling that Biden was taking him for granted. Analysts believe Putin is convinced that the United States only takes Russia seriously when the Kremlin threatens military actions. So, the Russian leader decided to dial up the threat level. In September and October, Russian troops moved back toward the Ukraine border.

Alarm bells started ringing in Washington in late October. This didn't look like an exercise, like the one in April did. U.S. intelligence showed that the Russians were planning a broad invasion, from multiple attack points. One especially ominous sign was that in August, Russia rushed to implement a crash "ready reserve" force that would have 100,000 members by the end of 2021. Evidence suggested that it might be used as an occupation force.

CIA Director William J. Burns travelled to Moscow for an urgent Nov. 2 meeting with top Russian security officials. The message was: We're watching. If you invade Ukraine, there will be massive consequences. After Burns warned the Russians, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines traveled to Brussels to brief NATO allies on the Ukraine intelligence. To convey the full impact, the Biden administration took the unusual step of lowering classification levels for allies so that sensitive information could be shared.

The November meetings set the frame for the drama that has escalated in the months since then. Putin reacted to U.S. warnings by escalating his demands. On Nov. 18, he paid a rare visit to the Russian Foreign Ministry and boasted that because of the Ukraine crisis, "tensions have arisen" in the West and "it is important for them to remain in this state as long as possible." Putin instructed Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to begin drafting Russian demands for "serious long-term guarantees" that Ukraine wouldn't join NATO.

Putin may have hoped to exploit what he saw as Biden's political weakness, but Biden's difficulties instead seemed to stiffen his backbone. After the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan and a freefall in the polls, Biden couldn't afford to be seen as the congenial compromiser Putin probably expected. Biden chose tough policies and stuck to them. And he made the NATO alliance, scorned by his predecessor Donald Trump, the cornerstone of his policy. White House officials say the administration has had more than 200 "diplomatic engagements" with allies since the crisis began.

The United States and its NATO allies battled Putin in the information game. In January, the State Department revealed a covert plan by Russian intelligence to recruit Ukrainians to destabilize the country. Last month, Britain disclosed a Russian plot to install a pro-Moscow leader in Kyiv. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other officials tried to disrupt Russian plans by explaining their "playbook" for deception and destabilization.

Putin is determined to stop what he has called the "anti-Russian project." He made a huge gamble that the West would back down in Ukraine. The big surprise for Putin is that he has met an unwavering adversary in Biden -- a garrulous, genial career politician who, in this confrontation, has been surprisingly resolute.

