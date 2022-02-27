Opinioin/coilumn: Heroes rise from the horror

We live in a time of soul-crushing evil. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is seeking to obliterate a sovereign country. And he's murdering innocents in the process.

Yet it is also a time of breathtaking bravery. The Ukrainian people and their leaders, with unimaginable grace and courage, have refused to relent in the face of overwhelming force. Thirteen Ukrainian border guards on a tiny island in the Black Sea were told by Russians aboard a warship to surrender. Their response: "Go f--- yourself." They were all initially reported to have been killed, but Ukrainian officials said Saturday they might have survived. Whatever their fate, they will go down as heroes in Ukrainian history. (One cannot but think of Shakespeare's St. Crispin's Day speech from "Henry V": "For he today that sheds his blood with me shall be my brother.")

We saw the images of Ukrainian families hunkering down for the night in subway tunnels, a scene reminiscent of Londoners during the Blitz, when another madman underestimated the will of a free people.

We heard from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who before the invasion made a dramatic appeal to the Russian people. As his nation was being pummeled, he appeared again to tell his fellow Ukrainians about the casualties but also about the brave military that "defended almost the entire territory of Ukraine, which suffered direct blows." He said Ukrainian forces had recaptured the airport near Kyiv. He then announced he would "stay in the capital" and "stay with my people." He noted that "the enemy marked me as the number one target" and his family "number two." He warned Kyiv residents that Russian saboteurs might have entered the city.

And, yes, we saw glimpses of thousands of Russians marching in the streets, shouting "No to war!" Some 1,700 people were arrested on the first day. Russian scientists, journalists, celebrities and other figures put their names on statements and took to Instagram to protest the war. The showing was a courageous stand against a police state and a marked contrast to U.S. politicians who cannot bring themselves to condemn defeated former president Donald Trump, who served up propaganda for Putin.

Before this is over, many brave Ukrainians will be killed or injured, or lose their homes and livelihoods. Many Russian protesters will feel the wrath of Putin's thugs. They are risking their lives for the simple idea that democracy, freedom and independence are worth defending. It is a cause worth fighting for.

The past week should serve as a deafening wake-up call to the West, which for too long has taken its democracy and security for granted. Just as Western nations must fortify their democracies against authoritarian bullies internally, they must also make sacrifices to keep at bay vicious regimes willing to wage war against free peoples and international order. Collectively, NATO will need to spend more on defense. The West will also need to bear the cost of finding new energy sources and separating from Russian energy supplies, which remain Putin's lifeline.

I found it sad that so many reporters and politicians demanded to know whether Russian sanctions would mean that people would to need to pay more for gas. Surely we are not so selfish, so materialistic and so feeble as to reject our obligation to other free people because filling up our tanks will cost a little more.

For their courage and idealism, for their defense of democracy and international peace, we can say to Ukrainians and Russian protesters, well done. Moreover, we can pray for their survival and be willing to make sacrifices to support them in the weeks and months ahead.