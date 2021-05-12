Opera shorts meet needs in a time of limits on live performance

During the days last June, mezzo-soprano Raehann Bryce-Davis was marching and calling for justice with thousands of others in the streets of Los Angeles following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. But at home, by night, she was rehearsing “All’afflitto è dolce il pianto,” an aria from Gaetano Donizetti’s 1837 opera “Roberto Devereux.”

In the aria, Sara, Duchess of Nottingham, is hiding her tears from everyone but the audience as she beholds in the tragic tale of the Fair Rosamund a reflection of her own lovelorn grief.

As she sang Sara, first onstage for LA Opera’s at-the-buzzer production in February 2020 and afterward, at home, as concert halls shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic and all of her outlets for expression dried up, Bryce-Davis started to see in Sara a reflection of her own turmoil.

“I came to this realization that the sorrow that she felt and the sorrow that I felt could express the same message,” she said.

The result was “To the Afflicted,” a short film Bryce-Davis created with filmmaker Jon Goff and pianist Esme Wong that not only captures the singer’s exquisite control of the aria’s lucent bel canto colors, but also the fear, anxiety, mourning and rage happening outside of the aria, in the summer of 2020.