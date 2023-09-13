Chanticleer Farm sits on 55+ acres in Keswick with unobstructed views of the surrounding countryside. Designed and built by architect Enoch Snyder, it features an open-concept living room, family room, and dining spaces bathed in natural light. Don't miss the stylish library or quiet home office. The true gourmet kitchen has a Bertazzoni gas range, double wall ovens, two farm sinks, two dishwashers, and an oversized brick cooking fireplace with raised hearth & custom iron work by renowned blacksmith Stephen Stokes. The master suite has stunning vistas, a sitting area with fireplace, and spacious bath with heated floors. The terrace level is fully on-grade and offers flexible uses including a rec/media room, additional guest rooms, home office or gym. The main house has seven fireplaces with hand-carved mantels, hardwood floors throughout, a geothermal furnace for efficient heating & cooling, and ample unfinished storage space. Various covered porches, decks, and outdoor living spaces abound. No detail has been forgotten in the 2 bed/1.5 bath guest cottage above the 3-car garage. The property is nestled among Central Virginia's most revered historic sites, prestigious estates, and beloved wineries. 15 miles to Charlottesville.