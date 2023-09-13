HUGE PRICE REDUCTION! Don't miss out on this beautiful custom-built single level living brick home! Conveniently located of Route 33 East, this 5 bedrooms 4.5 baths home boasts large, open rooms with high ceilings. It offers a large family room with a fireplace, a kitchen with newly updated appliances, breakfast nook, a formal dining area, an enormous game room with its own full bath and generous sized bedrooms with built in closets. FOUR! car garage can be found on the lower floor and access to a fully finished basement. Basement features wet bar, billiard room, second family room, full bath and the 5th bedroom. If that's not enough, there is also a bonus room with a view of the Blue Ridge Mountains. *new A/C unit